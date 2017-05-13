 
USMC Semper Memento Battle Cross Shirt

The USMC Semper Memento Battle Cross Shirt was designed in honor of the men and women of our Marine Corps that selflessly gave their lives for our country. Devil Dog Shirts extends their deepest gratitude to these brave Marines. Semper Memento!
 
 
USMC Semper Memento Battle Cross Shirt
USMC Semper Memento Battle Cross Shirt
 
CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The USMC Semper Memento Battle Cross Shirt was created to honor the Marines that have selflessly sacrificed their lives for this great nation.  It is their blood that stains the red stripes on the American flag we wave so proudly.  It is the purity of their actions on the field of battle that gives our flag its white stripes.  Men and women from all fifty States in our union add to the the stars we see upon the flag.  Their sacrifices, we will "Always Remember!"  Semper Momento!

Devil Dog Shirts feel this design is important to our fellow Marines.  For many Marines and many Marine family members, Memorial Day is everyday.  It is the courage and bravery of the lost that etches itself into the illustrious history of our Marine Corps.  Semper Memento!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

USMC Semper Memento Battle Cross Shirt

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

We provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To find out more about the USMC Semper Memento Battle Cross Shirt click here:  https://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/usmc-semper-me...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
Tags:Semper Memento, Battle Cross, USMC shirt
Industry:Apparel
Location:Camp Pendleton - California - United States
