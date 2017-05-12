News By Tag
Propellum to infuse Quality and Ingenuity into Job Data Automation
As the official sponsors for RecTech 2017, Propellum Infotech will be represented in Barcelona by Pratik Bhure (Manager, New Business). With a presentation on Job Data Automation, Propellum is set to reach out to Job boards on the importance of having quality data and a strong solution partner.
With the Job Board business seeing a lot of new entrants, competition is on the rise. Companies are looking for newer ways to retain their customer bases while branch out into other avenues.
"We enable our partners to enter new geographies and boot-strap job liquidity. This helps them get a better grip with volume and data quality to make a strong presence in the competitive market. Besides servicing their existing clients, we also helped them generate new revenue by extending our solutions towards lead generation approaches."
The general trend for 2017 indicates that unemployment rates for the EU and US are decreasing which means that existing job boards may be set to see an upwards shift in job posting traffic. During these times, Propellum seeks to woo key-players with its automation prowess and strong technical support. Having worked with some of the largest companies in the field like Monster, LinkedIn, Kijiji (Ebay Classifieds)
Propellum(http://www.propellum.com), a Mumbai based company - provides automated SaaS job wrapping and spidering solutions that enables accelerated and accurate on-boarding of jobs directly from employer and recruiter sites to job boards and professional networking sites. With their cutting-edge systems and innovative practices, Propellum strives to confidently take on challenges related to technology or otherwise and enhance customer success. Owing to their continual upgrade strategy, it vies that their solutions will be as productive and valuable in the future as they are today, Propellum has what it takes to be your secure investment for the future.
