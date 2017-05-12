 
News By Tag
* Job Data Automation
* Propellum
* Pratik Bhure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Princeton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Propellum to infuse Quality and Ingenuity into Job Data Automation

 
 
Propellum
Propellum
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Job Data Automation
* Propellum
* Pratik Bhure

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Princeton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

PRINCETON, N.J. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Propellum Infotech is set to give a presentation on how it can help boost scalability for Job Boards.

As the official sponsors for RecTech 2017, Propellum Infotech will be represented in Barcelona by Pratik Bhure (Manager, New Business).  With a presentation on Job Data Automation, Propellum is set to reach out to Job boards on the importance of having quality data and a strong solution partner.

With the Job Board business seeing a lot of new entrants, competition is on the rise.  Companies are looking for newer ways to retain their customer bases while branch out into other avenues.

"We enable our partners to enter new geographies and boot-strap job liquidity. This helps them get a better grip with volume and data quality to make a strong presence in the competitive market. Besides servicing their existing clients, we also helped them generate new revenue by extending our solutions towards lead generation approaches." says Richard Fernandes, Vice President.

The general trend for 2017 indicates that unemployment rates for the EU and US are decreasing which means that existing job boards may be set to see an upwards shift in job posting traffic. During these times, Propellum seeks to woo key-players with its automation prowess and strong technical support.  Having worked with some of the largest companies in the field like Monster, LinkedIn, Kijiji (Ebay Classifieds) and OLX Classifieds, the company is set to expand its horizons to newer demographics while working on supplementary products that will bring the human touch back to automation.

Propellum(http://www.propellum.com), a Mumbai based company - provides automated SaaS job wrapping and spidering solutions that enables accelerated and accurate on-boarding of jobs directly from employer and recruiter sites to job boards and professional networking sites. With their cutting-edge systems and innovative practices, Propellum strives to confidently take on challenges related to technology or otherwise and enhance customer success. Owing to their continual upgrade strategy, it vies that their solutions will be as productive and valuable in the future as they are today, Propellum has what it takes to be your secure investment for the future.

Contact
Deepthi Udyawar
***@propellum.com
End
Source:Propellum Infotech
Email:***@propellum.com Email Verified
Tags:Job Data Automation, Propellum, Pratik Bhure
Industry:Software
Location:Princeton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share