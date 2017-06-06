 
Industry News





New Technology Aimed at Providing Competitive Intelligence to Recruiters

 
 
Talismatic- HR Analytics Platform
Talismatic- HR Analytics Platform
 
Listed Under

Talismatic
PRINCETON, N.J. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Promising a milestone leap towards the hiring and recruitment analytics sphere, Talismatic introduces a new stock of features to be added to a recruiter's repertoire.  These will help bring a more data-driven approach to the way hiring managers across the US plan their recruitment.

For the key stakeholders involved in planning a hire, Talismatic offers vital data to guide them towards more effective recruiting campaigns.  By harnessing the full calibre of analytics, it shows recruiters heat maps of talent concentrations, industry-wise job closing timeframes and facilitates with the drafting and positioning of jobs.  Both, short-term as well as long-term cycles can be strategized to suit the needs of the organization through cost-effective solutions.

Talismatic also aims towards allowing organizations to gauge their current performance vis-a-vis their industry.  It lists the core recruitment competencies of a company in a manner that recruiters can leverage to take corrective action or tweak their hiring methodologies.

In what is possibly its most significant offering, Talismatic (https://www.talismatic.com/) provides competitor recruitment intelligence to hiring professionals. Set industry-wise, it allows companies to select their top competitors and receive insights on their hiring surges, closing timeframes and workforce competencies. "This will be an anticipatory tool which aims to fill in the gray areas that recruiters face when trying to benchmark their performance." says, LoveKshitij Suryanvanshi, Product Manager.

Through an assemblage of many more varied features, Talismatic aspires to be a formidable companion to recruiters, hiring strategists, workforce planners and the top strata of management responsible for making hiring decisions.  The young company has already launched the Beta phase of the product and has set the wheels in motion for the release of the full-blown version.

Contact
Deepthi Udyawar
***@propellum.com
Source:Talismatic
Email:***@propellum.com Email Verified
