Bridging, Marketing, Management Consulting Services & hands-on support - Sarkar Office Japan KK
India market entry Bridging, Marketing, Management Consulting Services & hands-on support for Japanese companies - Sarkar Office Japan KK
Arup Sarkar, Senior Consultant, founding director has over 30 years experience as a Marketing, Management & Bridging Consultant, Business Auditor (Cisco Systems) and Paralegal Advisor in Japan & Asia and has extensive knowledge as a "Consultant"
We provide the service re market development activities as client's local representative (hands on support) in the market; however we do not undertake any assignment as an Agent, Broker, or Trader / Trading / Import Export Co.
Normally an assignment is taken based on yearly contract with a fixed monthly fee, reimbursement of approved expenses & a success fee on the transaction amount; and most importantly with a very flexible exit clause of two months advance notice for termination from either side.
Services provided at a glance:
• Bridging the gap in areas such as Cultural, Business Ethics, traditional difference, language barriers & other related areas
• Market entry planning and implementation process support
• Market research (Practical approach market research in association with conventional market research)
• Marketing & new market development services
• Procurement & building up long-term supply base
• Identifying target market prospects / company(s) in the local market for both marketing & procurement services as per client's requirement
• Screening & Qualifying the prospects as per client's requirement
• Identifying like-minded suitable local business partner(s) based on client's goal
• Licensing arrangement
• Introduction to suitable local business partner(s) (distribution, franchising, joint ventures, technology transfer, licensing)
• Monitoring the local business partner(s) [buyers, suppliers, exporters, distributors etc.] on behalf of the client and ongoing support
• Nurturing the long-term business relationship between client and local business partner(s).
• Business negotiation, localization, business auditing and other business consulting related services.
For futher details please visit http://www.sarkaroffice.com
Sarkar Office Japan KK is a "Bridging Consulting and Administrative Legal Services" firm involved in providing "One Stop Solution for Market Entry Support" to both entry and post-entry level, administrative legal services, Japan Company registration & post-registration support to foreign companies & entrepreneur in Japan since 1993.
Since 1995 the firm has been providing "Consulting Services" Marketing, Management & Bridging Consulting, market-entry planning and implementation process support, business auditing, practical based target market research in association with conventional research approach, market development services.
Contact
Sarkar Office Japan KK
+81(03)5631-
***@sarkaroffice.com
