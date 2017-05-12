 
May 2017
Bridging, Marketing, Management Consulting Services & hands-on support - Sarkar Office Japan KK

India market entry Bridging, Marketing, Management Consulting Services & hands-on support for Japanese companies - Sarkar Office Japan KK
 
 
Japan India Bridging Consulting Services
Japan India Bridging Consulting Services
 
TOKYO, Japan - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Sarkar Office Japan KK since 06~07 has been providing has been providing "Bridging Consulting" services, marketing, procurement, market research, market development, business planning & implementation process support, "Bridging the Gap" in areas such as Cultural, Business Ethics, Traditional difference & Language barriers, etc. franchising, joint ventures, technology transfer, licensing arrangement, business negotiation, localization etc. vide camp office in Mumbai, commercial center of India. The service is mainly focused to bridge the gap between Japan and India businesses & vice versa and to support Japanese companies interested in doing business in India for both pre and post entry-level business consulting services.

Arup Sarkar, Senior Consultant, founding director has over 30 years experience as a Marketing, Management & Bridging Consultant, Business Auditor (Cisco Systems) and Paralegal Advisor in Japan & Asia and has extensive knowledge as a "Consultant".

We provide the service re market development activities as client's local representative (hands on support) in the market; however we do not undertake any assignment as an Agent, Broker, or Trader / Trading / Import Export Co.

Normally an assignment is taken based on yearly contract with a fixed monthly fee, reimbursement of approved expenses & a success fee on the transaction amount; and most importantly with a very flexible exit clause of two months advance notice for termination from either side.

Services provided at a glance:

• Bridging the gap in areas such as Cultural, Business Ethics, traditional difference, language barriers & other related areas
• Market entry planning and implementation process support
• Market research (Practical approach market research in association with conventional market research)
• Marketing & new market development services
• Procurement & building up long-term supply base
• Identifying target market prospects / company(s) in the local market for both marketing & procurement services as per client's requirement
• Screening & Qualifying the prospects as per client's requirement
• Identifying like-minded suitable local business partner(s) based on client's goal
• Licensing arrangement
• Introduction to suitable local business partner(s) (distribution, franchising, joint ventures, technology transfer, licensing)
• Monitoring the local business partner(s) [buyers, suppliers, exporters, distributors etc.] on behalf of the client and ongoing support
• Nurturing the long-term business relationship between client and local business partner(s).
• Business negotiation, localization, business auditing and other business consulting related services.

For futher details please visit http://www.sarkaroffice.com

Sarkar Office Japan KK is a "Bridging Consulting and Administrative Legal Services" firm involved in providing "One Stop Solution for Market Entry Support" to both entry and post-entry level, administrative legal services, Japan Company registration & post-registration support to foreign companies & entrepreneur in Japan since 1993.

Since 1995 the firm has been providing "Consulting Services" Marketing, Management & Bridging Consulting, market-entry planning and implementation process support, business auditing, practical based target market research in association with conventional research approach, market development services.

