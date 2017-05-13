News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bridging partner for India business! - Sarkar Office Japan KK
Sarkar Office Japan KK - Bridging partner for India business for Japanese companies interested doing business in the market!
Providing "Bridging Consulting" services and "hands-on support" in the areas such as:
• Market Entry planning & implementation support,
• Practical based market research,
• Marketing & procurement of products & services,
• Identifying local business partner(s),
• Business negotiation & localization etc.
• "Bridging the Gap" in areas such as Cultural, Business Ethics, Traditional difference & Language barriers, etc. and other related business services.
Arup Sarkar, Senior Consultant, founding director has over 30 years experience as a Marketing, Management & Bridging Consultant, Business Auditor (Cisco Systems) and Paralegal Advisor in Japan & Asia and has extensive knowledge as a "Consultant"
All services provided are tailor made to meet the specific requirement of the client rather than following a template approach.
Overall assistance in conducting the business in most cost and time effective manner, acting as client's local arm in order to give the client the total control in their international business in local market, and all other related activities.
The areas where we act as a Bridging partner for India business for Japanese companies!
• Sarkar Office Japan KK provides hands-on support re market development activities as client's local arm in the target market both at entry and post entry level.
• We provide "Tailor made Service" to fit the requirement of the client. We do not implement or believe in template approach.
• We undertake assignment after initial assessment and internal due diligence. We normally provide our quotation along with "Terms of Reference" (TOR) of the project after carrying out a thorough Q&A session with the client.
• We carry out the project based on the TOR and the client's role & responsibility including the support re specific technical issues and all other related matters are usually outlined on the terms of reference.
• We provide hands-on approach and practical business support at a most cost effective & time efficient manner.
• We implement an assignment in various steps & phases (multi-tier system) which provides the client opportunity to judge and review the progress & enables them to take decision based on the initial findings and actual results without making a long-term commitment from day one.
• We provide our "Client" all the findings and market info without any modification of the real content. (Unlike in the case of agent, distributors, brokers who normally tend to provide selective information to clients).
• We "Walk the Talk" with our client in the development process as integral part rather than acting as a sole outsider advisor.
• We work as a team with the client and in each implementation phase we involve the client so that client can take informed decision. Though we put forth our suggestions & rationales to our client but we always prefer the client to have the final say in all decisions making process.
• We focus on enhancing the client's core strength in the target market, as it deemed appropriate without carrying out any over or under selling.
• We follow a simple principle of "job taken to be delivered at the best of our ability & at client's satisfaction"
Sarkar Office Japan KK is a "Bridging Consulting and Administrative Services" firm involved in providing "One Stop Solution for Market Entry Support" to both entry and post-entry level, administrative legal services, Japan Company registration & post-registration support to foreign companies & entrepreneur in Japan since 1993.
Since 1995 the firm has been providing "Consulting Services" Marketing, Management & Bridging Consulting, market-entry planning and implementation process support, business auditing, practical based target market research in association with conventional research approach, market development services.
Sarkar Office Japan KK has extensive knowledge and experience serving a multi-industry and diversified clientele of various nationality including multinational companies, major Japanese companies, Indian conglomerate, small & medium size companies, emerging growth companies, NGO, NPO, government agencies, semi-government organizations, and new start-up companies.
For further details please visit: http://www.sarkaroffice.com
Contact
Sarkar Office Japan KK
+81(03)5631-
***@sarkaroffice.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse