Asahi India Glass Ltd. launches a mobile application to showcase Architectural Glass Solutions

-- Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) – India's leading integrated glass company launched its first mobile application for showcasing its myriad architectural glass solutions. The application,will allow channel partners and customers to experience the extensive portfolio of glass products.The products have been categorized based on the functional solutions provided, namely – Acoustic, Privacy, Safety & Security, Aesthetic and Energy-efficiency solutions: Complete door and window solutions in uPVC and wood: Innovative and specialised glass applications like glass staircases, infinity swimming pool, skylights, canopies, gazebos etc. have been showcased– The application allows users to experience two functional benefits– Privacy and Security – provided by glass. It includes interactive demonstration of AIS Swytchglas, Glass with Integrated Blinds, AIS Stronglas, AIS Securityglas, etc.: The users can share their requirements and AIS team will connect with them to offer the best solutions in glassThe application is a one-stop repository for getting product details, applications, downloading swatches of various products and performance parameters. The users will also be able to send across their queries directly to AIS personnel.Speaking about the launch,. said "AIS has always encouraged innovation be it in terms of glass products and solutions or marketing initiatives. We continue to leverage technology to provide a unique experience in our interactions with the customers. The mobile app is a great medium to showcase the value proposition of our products."The new app is available for download on Google Play store and Apple Play store for android smartphones, iPhones and iPads for free.Android: https://play.google.com/ store/apps/details? id=com.ais.tru... iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/ us/app/ais-world- of-glass/id1233... ais-world-of-glass/id1233648855?ls=1&mt=Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and building glass segment. It commands about 75% share in the Indian passenger car glass market and has an established track record of about 3 decades. Established in 1986, AIS' footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains.