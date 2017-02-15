News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Asahi India Glass Ltd. enters Retrofitting market with the launch of AIS Renew
Mr. Vikram Khanna, COO – Architectural Institutional Business, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Asahi India Glass Limited said "Global Market size of Retrofitting & Replacement of Glass is estimated as 40% of glass used in construction/
AIS Renew provides the benefit of reducing the heat gain in buildings due to its excellent energy saving properties without compromising on the natural light coming inside the building or the brilliant aesthetics that add value to the façade. And in winter, they ensure solar gain. So that no matter what the season, people inside stay comfortable at all times. It helps in cutting energy costs by reducing load on air conditioners and cutting down on artificial lighting.
Know More: https://www.aisglass.com/
About Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS):
Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass Solutions Company and a dominant player both in the car and building glass segment. It commands over 70% share in the Indian passenger car glass market. Established in 1986, AIS' footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains. It is a sand-to-solutions organization with products & services for institutional buyers as well as retail customers.
Media Contact
Mihir Mehta
mihir.mehta@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse