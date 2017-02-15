 
News By Tag
* Retrofitting Of Buildings
* Window Film
* Retrofitting Of Structures
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Asahi India Glass Ltd. enters Retrofitting market with the launch of AIS Renew

 
 
AIS Renew
AIS Renew
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Retrofitting Of Buildings
Window Film
Retrofitting Of Structures

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Products

NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) has entered the glass replacement and retrofitting market by introducing AIS Renew in India. It is a revolutionary solution which converts a Glazed Unit (SGU or IGU) into an energy-saving Insulated Glazed Unit (IGU) by installing Low-E glass from the inside. The installation procedure is very quick and does not require any scaffolding which makes it an ideal solution for energy-saving renovations in existing buildings.

Mr. Vikram Khanna, COO – Architectural Institutional Business, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Asahi India Glass Limited said "Global Market size of Retrofitting & Replacement of Glass is estimated as 40% of glass used in construction/architectural segment. The government in developed countries provide incentives (in terms of tax benefits) to the building owners for retrofitting for the purpose of reducing energy consumption and increasing the green rating of the building. In India, glass retrofitting is at a very nascent phase. With an increase in awareness about the carbon footprint, it is expected that retrofitting old buildings by incorporating energy efficient glass solutions will drive the market for replacement glass. AIS has introduced AIS Renew to address the need of glass retrofitting in India."

AIS Renew provides the benefit of reducing the heat gain in buildings due to its excellent energy saving properties without compromising on the natural light coming inside the building or the brilliant aesthetics that add value to the façade. And in winter, they ensure solar gain. So that no matter what the season, people inside stay comfortable at all times. It helps in cutting energy costs by reducing load on air conditioners and cutting down on artificial lighting.

Know More: https://www.aisglass.com/products-services/architectural-...

About Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS):
Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass Solutions Company and a dominant player both in the car and building glass segment. It commands over 70% share in the Indian passenger car glass market. Established in 1986, AIS' footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains. It is a sand-to-solutions organization with products & services for institutional buyers as well as retail customers.

Media Contact
Mihir Mehta
mihir.mehta@aisglass.com
End
Source:Asahi India Glass Ltd.
Email:***@aisglass.com
Tags:Retrofitting Of Buildings, Window Film, Retrofitting Of Structures
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AIS - Asahi India Glass Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share