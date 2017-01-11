 
Asahi India Glass Ltd. Goes Virtual – adopts Virtual Reality Solutions
NEW DELHI, India - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- India's leading integrated glass company Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) has created a virtual reality experience for showcasing its extensive portfolio of architectural glass solutions. AIS has partnered with leading virtual reality solutions company SmartVizX and IT & ITeS major, FutureSoft to create a virtual reality experience  for showcasing its extensive portfolio of glass products. The AIS Virtual Reality (VR) solution is built with very high quality of artistic detail; has multiple points of interactivity and can be viewed on a mobile platform.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Vikram Khanna, COO – Consumer Glass, COO – Architectural Institutional Business, CMO, CIO, Asahi India Glass Limited said "AIS has always been a company that has encouraged innovation. We have introduced some exceptionally engineered products in the glass category.  Virtual Reality is a great medium to showcase the value proposition of our products where a physical demo may be difficult due to any logistics led constraints. This is a great addition to our existing marketing initiatives."

The AIS VR solution has been designed in a manner that gives   the user/potential customer maximum freedom with respect to navigation and ensures several points of engagement with the brand. Comprising of an immersive villa tour, the VR product allows users to move around the exteriors and interiors and engage with AIS products across various elements such as 'gazebo' 'infinity pool' 'glass canopy' and other glass applications in the interiors. The VR tour showcases AIS products by allowing users to explore their various functions and through informative product descriptions. Potential customers can now actually test out products in the virtual environment and be informed with respect to performance and quality.

About Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS):

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and building glass segment. It commands about 75% share in the Indian passenger car glass market and has an established track record of about 3 decades. Established in 1986, AIS' footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains.

Website - https://www.aisglass.com/


For further information please contact:
Mr. Mihir Mehta
Asahi India Glass Limited
Unit no. 203 to 208,
Tribhuwan Complex, Ishwar Nagar,
Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110 065.
Contact: 9920718174
Email: mihir.mehta@aisglass.com

Media Contact
Mihir Mehta
9920718174
***@aisglass.com
