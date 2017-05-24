 
May 2017





Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) announces Rs.500-crore Greenfield Automotive Glass Plant in Gujarat

 
 
GURGAON, India - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) is proud to announce its plans to invest in a state-of-the-art 'Greenfield Automotive Glass Plant' near Mehsana in Gujarat. The investment is being made to primarily meet the automotive glass requirements of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at its newly-established Gujarat plant.

AIS will make an investment of up to Rs.500 crore in the facility in two phases, to be implemented in modules. In the first phase, the plant will have capacities to produce 1 million laminated glasses and 1.2 million tempered glass sets per annum. Investment for the first phase was approved at the AIS board meeting held yesterday.

This investment is in line with the MAKE IN INDIA initiative launched by the Government of India, and with this investment, AIS will further expand its footprint across India with manufacturing plants and advanced sub-assembly units across multiple locations in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Labroo, MD & CEO, AIS, said "AIS has always remained committed to deep and meaningful customer satisfaction much beyond excellent QCDDM – Quality, Costs, Delivery, Development, and Management. Our symbiotic relationship with Maruti Suzuki India Limited will be further strengthened with this greenfield investment near Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant. The new plant will be a state-of-the-art facility, equipped with the latest global technologies in automotive glass, and will also have the ability to manufacture the entire range of higher value-added automotive glass products.

Our Gujarat plant will further add to the scale and flexibility of AIS in providing seamless supplies to customers across India. AIS will continue with its thoughtful expansion programs, both greenfield and brownfield, to further strengthen its position as India's leading value-added and integrated glass company."

About AIS :

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and building glass segment. It commands about 78% share in the Indian passenger car glass market and has an established track record of about 3 decades. Established in 1986, AIS's footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains. Besides Gujarat, AIS has four automotive plants, located at Bawal (Haryana), Roorkee (Uttaranchal), Taloja (Maharashtra) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and several advanced subassembly units in Bangalore, Pune and Kadi (Gujarat).

Website: www.aisglass.com/

Media Contact
Mihir Mehta
9920718174
mihir.mehta@aisglass.com
Source:Asahi India Glass
Email:***@aisglass.com
