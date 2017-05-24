News By Tag
Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) announces Rs.500-crore Greenfield Automotive Glass Plant in Gujarat
AIS will make an investment of up to Rs.500 crore in the facility in two phases, to be implemented in modules. In the first phase, the plant will have capacities to produce 1 million laminated glasses and 1.2 million tempered glass sets per annum. Investment for the first phase was approved at the AIS board meeting held yesterday.
This investment is in line with the MAKE IN INDIA initiative launched by the Government of India, and with this investment, AIS will further expand its footprint across India with manufacturing plants and advanced sub-assembly units across multiple locations in the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Labroo, MD & CEO, AIS, said "AIS has always remained committed to deep and meaningful customer satisfaction much beyond excellent QCDDM – Quality, Costs, Delivery, Development, and Management. Our symbiotic relationship with Maruti Suzuki India Limited will be further strengthened with this greenfield investment near Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant.
Our Gujarat plant will further add to the scale and flexibility of AIS in providing seamless supplies to customers across India. AIS will continue with its thoughtful expansion programs, both greenfield and brownfield, to further strengthen its position as India's leading value-added and integrated glass company."
About AIS :
Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS) is India's leading integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player both in the automotive and building glass segment. It commands about 78% share in the Indian passenger car glass market and has an established track record of about 3 decades. Established in 1986, AIS's footprint today spans the entire spectrum of the automotive and architectural glass value chains.
Website: www.aisglass.com/
