The Commerce Shop Is Now A Proud Magento Solution Partner

 
 
ATLANTA - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Commerce Shop, a leading Magento design and development agency from Atlanta, is now a Business Solution Partner with Magento. This is a great news for The Commerce Shop as they are noted for their valuable contribution towards Magento development.

As a Magento Business Solution Partner, The Commerce Shop will be entitled to Magento's support to train developers on Magento 2, get certified for Magento 2 migrations, as well as get access to their premium support portal. The Commerce Shop has already started building their certified developer profile and providing the best services to their clients.

"We are honored to be made Partners with one of the renowned eCommerce platforms and continue to provide excellent Magento solutions to our customers." said Nash Ogden, President of The Commerce Shop.  "With Magento being the world's go-to eCommerce platform, it's great that our work is recognized. By partnering with Magento, we can expand our work and work with Magento in expanding Magento's features and market share."

With the future looking bright for The Commerce Shop, they are looking at enabling their Magento development service to improve customer engagement and conversion. They have plans for building a security audit team to ensure their client's eCommerce website is safe from hackers and other security threats.

About The Commerce Shop
The Commerce Shop is a Magento development firm from Atlanta. Their expert eCommerce team includes a panel of certified Magento developers and CRO specialists. Their main aim is to reduce shopping cart abandonment and improve online conversion for enhanced sales and customer engagement.

Contact

The Commerce Shop
3400 Peachtree Road NE,
Suite 939, Atlanta,
GA 30326
P: (404) 547-6474

Visit Us: http://www.thecommerceshop.com

