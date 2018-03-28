News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Innoppl is now transformed into a digital marketing agency
The agency will focus on mainly on digital strategy, eCommerce development, mobile app development, web development, digital marketing and analytics.
"We wanted to be the one-stop solution for all your eCommerce, digital marketing and mobile app development requirements. We will use cutting-edge technology to develop futuristic solutions for your businesses."
With nearly a decade of experience in eCommerce, digital marketing and Innoppl is stepping into new ventures such as Augmented Reality. The company has successfully commenced its AR solution for digital catalog. With AR digital catalog the customer can directly visualize the fully-finished product in 3D format. This reduces product exchange costs, enhances user experience and also makes the business, future-proof.
The agency has exclusive expert teams for various technologies. The company believes that the new parent website will help generate more leads and achieve a phenomenal growth in a short span.
Contact
Innoppl
***@innoppl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse