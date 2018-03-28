 
News By Tag
* Digital Marketing Agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
March 2018
31302928


Innoppl is now transformed into a digital marketing agency

 
 
Digital Marketing Agency
Digital Marketing Agency
ATLANTA - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Innoppl has reformed into a digital marketing agency and to mark its change in approach, the company has completed redesigned its official website (https://innoppl.com/). Innoppl has meticulous planned for weeks to revamp the website. The new version has a clean and aesthetically-pleasing layout. The sitemap navigation is kept simple and desired information can be accessed in just a few clicks.

The agency will focus on mainly on digital strategy, eCommerce development, mobile app development, web development, digital marketing and analytics.

"We wanted to be the one-stop solution for all your eCommerce, digital marketing and mobile app development requirements. We will use cutting-edge technology to develop futuristic solutions for your businesses.", said Innoppl CEO.

With nearly a decade of experience in eCommerce, digital marketing and Innoppl is stepping into new ventures such as Augmented Reality. The company has successfully commenced its AR solution for digital catalog. With AR digital catalog the customer can directly visualize the fully-finished product in 3D format. This reduces product exchange costs, enhances user experience and also makes the business, future-proof.

The agency has exclusive expert teams for various technologies. The company believes that the new parent website will help generate more leads and achieve a phenomenal growth in a short span.

Contact
Innoppl
***@innoppl.com
End
Source:
Email:***@innoppl.com
Posted By:***@innoppl.com Email Verified
Tags:Digital Marketing Agency
Industry:Technology
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innoppl News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 02, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share