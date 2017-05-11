 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* North Plains
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Save the Date for Kemmer Meadows Grand Opening on June 24

 
 
Kemmer Meadows is coming soon to North Plains. Join the interest list today!
Kemmer Meadows is coming soon to North Plains. Join the interest list today!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Lennar

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* North Plains - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Events

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce the official Grand Opening date for Kemmer Meadows will be on Saturday, June 24th. This free event is open to the public and prospective home shoppers are encouraged to sign up for the interest list and attend to enjoy complimentary eats and fun festivities. It will be the first opportunity to tour model homes.

"We're thrilled to announce the official Grand Opening date for this upcoming community," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "This community offers a unique collection of single-family homes with modern floorplans that home shoppers are sure to love."

At Kemmer Meadows, three distinctive floorplans are available in a variety of elevation styles. Home sizes range approximately from 2,322 to 2,892 square feet, three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms. Each home features a beautiful open layout throughout the main living area and an enviable master suite complete with a spa-inspired bathroom and walk-in closet.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program also helps add tremendous value to every new home at Kemmer Meadows by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. At Kemmer Meadows, homeowners will enjoy items such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, beautiful upgraded cabinetry, air conditioning and more.

Kemmer Meadows is set in North Plains, which enjoys being surrounded by a scenery of natural beauty yet within reach of downtown Portland. Enjoy the best of both worlds, with trails and lush forests right outside your door and the plethora of recreation options the city of Portland has to offer only 20 minutes away.

Sign up for the interest list today and view floorplans at https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/oregon/portland/north-pl....


With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar
Industry:Real Estate
Location:North Plains - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share