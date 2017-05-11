News By Tag
Save the Date for Kemmer Meadows Grand Opening on June 24
"We're thrilled to announce the official Grand Opening date for this upcoming community," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "This community offers a unique collection of single-family homes with modern floorplans that home shoppers are sure to love."
At Kemmer Meadows, three distinctive floorplans are available in a variety of elevation styles. Home sizes range approximately from 2,322 to 2,892 square feet, three to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three bathrooms. Each home features a beautiful open layout throughout the main living area and an enviable master suite complete with a spa-inspired bathroom and walk-in closet.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program also helps add tremendous value to every new home at Kemmer Meadows by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. At Kemmer Meadows, homeowners will enjoy items such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, beautiful upgraded cabinetry, air conditioning and more.
Kemmer Meadows is set in North Plains, which enjoys being surrounded by a scenery of natural beauty yet within reach of downtown Portland. Enjoy the best of both worlds, with trails and lush forests right outside your door and the plethora of recreation options the city of Portland has to offer only 20 minutes away.
Sign up for the interest list today and view floorplans at https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
