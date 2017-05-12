Keeper Goals Builds and Installs Baseball Backstop Netting at Brookfield Academy in Wisco

backup- net- and- custom- wall- pad- navy- baseball- dynee

Contact

Susan Moynihan

***@keepergoals.com Susan Moynihan

End

-- Brookfield Academy High School in Brookfield, Wisconsin chose Keeper Goals, Butler, WI to supply a custom designed backup net system and wall padding for their baseball facility.The inline posts for the net system are designed to meet the wind load for the area. The netting is made of Dyneema netting which is a high-end net that provides greater visibility than standard netting. Dyneema netting is the type of netting used in most major league ball parks. The padding wall is custom designed to complete the look and function of the baseball facility.The custom back-up net system at Brookfield Academy's baseball stadium is 30' high and approximately 116' 4" wide. The custom built wall at the base of the netting is covered in durable navy blue vinyl padding."Brookfield Academy has wonderful athletic facilities. We have worked with them in the past for equipment for other sports and we are pleased we were also able to supply equipment for their beautiful baseball facility." said John Moynihan, president and CEO of Keeper Goals.To learn more visit us at