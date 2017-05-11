 
Industry News





GEO Jobe UAV Mapping Services beats the odds to receive FAA airspace authorization for Airport Drone

GEO Jobe UAV Mapping services is conducting UAV/UAS operations at levels few other geospatial technology companies are having success at achieving.
 
 
Accurate, High Resolution, Digital Mapping Products
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- GEO Jobe, a leading GIS software and solution provider offering UAV mapping services, is pleased to announce they have received official authorization to conduct UAV aerial mapping flights on designated airport lands in Mississippi. This tough to secure security and flight clearance opens the doors for GEO Jobe UAV Services to conduct aerial mapping missions and 3D data collection via UAS as part of a recently awarded contract.  The need for the authorization is based on the Airport authority's requirements for topographic maps and ortho photos of an industrial site planned to market for development. This is an economic development application of drone based aerial mapping.

Authorization for such projects are required by FAA regulations, and are not easy to come by. Interesting to note, 3 months after Part 107 went into effect, there were only 81 approvals granted for approximately 1,000 requests - less than a 10% approval rate. Recall, FAA Part 107 prohibits remote pilots from flying at night for example. If a pilot wants to do that, he must request a waiver from those prohibitions. Controlled airspace around major airport is a restricted activity. If a pilot wants to fly in that airspace, he must get authorization to conduct operations in the controlled airspace. GEO Jobe UAV Services is now part of a very small group of professional UAV service providers successfully completing these requirements.

From Neill Jobe, CEO of GEO Jobe GIS, "This latest project and authorization will enable GEO Jobe UAV services to complete UAV flights and subsequent mapping and analysis for a project that few contractors have experienced. This experience will pave the road for additional, related special infrastructure aerial mapping projects that require experience and skills securing proper authorization and clearance to fly on restricted Federal and public lands."

For more information about GEO Jobe's UAV and aerial mapping services, including sample projects and images see www.geo-jobe.com/uav. Aerial mapping mission price quotes are available by contacting GEO Jobe directly.

About GEO Jobe

With a fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's, or drones) GEO Jobe is now offering high resolution low altitude orthophotography services in Tennessee and surrounding areas (Arkansas, Mississippi) and hosting options via our GeoPowered Cloud. We are providing orthophoto planimetric mapping products including small area rectified mosaics, digital surface models (DSM), digital terrain models (DTM), and 3D models as well as UAV data hosting & image services.  Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader responsible for several top apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including the award winning Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, and the GEOpowered Cloud solution for enterprise GIS. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for 16 years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.

For more information:

contact@geo-jobe.com

www.geo-jobe.com/uav

@geojobegis / @geojobeuav

Neill Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
