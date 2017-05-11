News By Tag
GEO Jobe UAV Mapping Services beats the odds to receive FAA airspace authorization for Airport Drone
GEO Jobe UAV Mapping services is conducting UAV/UAS operations at levels few other geospatial technology companies are having success at achieving.
Authorization for such projects are required by FAA regulations, and are not easy to come by. Interesting to note, 3 months after Part 107 went into effect, there were only 81 approvals granted for approximately 1,000 requests - less than a 10% approval rate. Recall, FAA Part 107 prohibits remote pilots from flying at night for example. If a pilot wants to do that, he must request a waiver from those prohibitions. Controlled airspace around major airport is a restricted activity. If a pilot wants to fly in that airspace, he must get authorization to conduct operations in the controlled airspace. GEO Jobe UAV Services is now part of a very small group of professional UAV service providers successfully completing these requirements.
From Neill Jobe, CEO of GEO Jobe GIS, "This latest project and authorization will enable GEO Jobe UAV services to complete UAV flights and subsequent mapping and analysis for a project that few contractors have experienced. This experience will pave the road for additional, related special infrastructure aerial mapping projects that require experience and skills securing proper authorization and clearance to fly on restricted Federal and public lands."
For more information about GEO Jobe's UAV and aerial mapping services, including sample projects and images see www.geo-jobe.com/
About GEO Jobe
With a fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's, or drones) GEO Jobe is now offering high resolution low altitude orthophotography services in Tennessee and surrounding areas (Arkansas, Mississippi)
www.geo-jobe.com/
