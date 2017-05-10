News By Tag
Local Families Walk for a Cure for Juvenile Myositis
The walk is free and open to the public. Food, games, inflatables and music will be enjoyed.
The walk is from 10 AM -11:30 AM. Registration and activities open at 9 AM and same-day registration is available onsite.
All proceeds benefit Cure JM Foundation (http://www.curejm.org/)
Cure JM is a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Juvenile Myositis. Juvenile Myositis is a devastating and life-threatening disease. It can cause pain, weakness, inability to walk, disfigurement, organ failure, and in some cases even lead to death. Juvenile Myositis can affect virtually any system of the body, the heart, lungs, skin, muscles, and more.
The Cure JM Foundation is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Juvenile Myositis (JM). Cure JM's mission is to find a cure for Juvenile Myositis and improve the lives of families affected by JM. Since 2003, Cure JM has invested over $11M in JM research. Nearly all funds raised have been raised by families and friends of families fighting JM.
With these funds raised, Cure JM has funded 140 JM research studies and two JM Research Centers of Excellence. Cure JM is currently funding critical research at 18 world-class research institutions. Critical research investments have recently led to the identification of the major genetic risk factor for all forms of Myositis.
In 2016, 87 percent of donations went directly to research and educational programs.
Cure JM's goal is to never, ever let another child suffer with Juvenile Myositis.
For more information on Cure JM visit www.curejm.org. The Cure JM Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under the Internal Revenue Service code 501(c)(3).
