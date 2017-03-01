 
News By Tag
* Author
* Event
* Jewish
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Petersburg
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


International Jewish Author Event News

Daughter of Holocaust and Atomic Bomb Survivors to Speak in St. Petersburg, FL
 
 
Meant to be
Meant to be
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Roslyn Franken, inspirational speaker and author of Meant to Be: A True Story of Might, Miracles and Triumph of the Human Spirit, delivers her multi-media program with the powerful true story of her Jewish parents surviving and finding love against all odds. She will present March 21  at 7 pm at the  West St. Petersburg Community Library, Rm Ll10, at St. Petersburg College, 6700 Eighth Avenue North, St. Petersburg.

The event is free and open to the public. Book signing will follow the presentation. Her book also is available on Amazon, and a limited number of autographed copies are available at the Florida Holocaust Museum gift shop at 55 5th St. S., St. Petersburg.

Personal testimonies from Holocaust and other World War II survivors help to ensure this turning point in human history is not forgotten. By listening to survivors tell their stories, the audience can relate the real-life experiences of these individuals to the history.

The problem is that there are fewer and fewer survivors left to give their testimonies. Also, those still alive often do not want to talk about their past, and others are sometimes unable to tell their story due to physical and/or other health limitations.

Roslyn Franken is carrying the torch for future generations by sharing her parents' inspiring story of survival, love and triumph through her important work as a professional speaker and author of Meant to Be. Check for her book in libraries and in holocaust museums.

For more information or to schedule Roslyn to speak, contact info@speakersinternational.com.

Contact
Liz Mitchell
Speakers International
***@speakersinternational.com
End
Source:Roslyn Franken
Email:***@speakersinternational.com Email Verified
Tags:Author, Event, Jewish
Industry:Books
Location:St. Petersburg - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Mitchell Group, Inc./Speakers International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share