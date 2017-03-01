International Jewish Author Event News

News By Tag
Daughter of Holocaust and Atomic Bomb Survivors to Speak in St. Petersburg, FL
The event is free and open to the public. Book signing will follow the presentation. Her book also is available on Amazon, and a limited number of autographed copies are available at the Florida Holocaust Museum gift shop at 55 5th St. S., St. Petersburg.
Personal testimonies from Holocaust and other World War II survivors help to ensure this turning point in human history is not forgotten. By listening to survivors tell their stories, the audience can relate the real-life experiences of these individuals to the history.
The problem is that there are fewer and fewer survivors left to give their testimonies. Also, those still alive often do not want to talk about their past, and others are sometimes unable to tell their story due to physical and/or other health limitations.
Roslyn Franken is carrying the torch for future generations by sharing her parents' inspiring story of survival, love and triumph through her important work as a professional speaker and author of Meant to Be. Check for her book in libraries and in holocaust museums.
For more information or to schedule Roslyn to speak, contact info@speakersinternational.com.
