Events Feature Daughter of Holocaust and Atomic Bomb Survivors
Author and inspirational speaker Roslyn Franken is now touring Florida and scheduling throughout the U.S. and Canada, targeting high school students as well as senior groups and general faith-based audiences.
Upcoming events:
· March 7 at 4 pm at the Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL
· March 21 at 7 pm , West St. Petersburg Community Library at St. Petersburg College, 6605 Fifth Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
· April 20 at 7:30 pm at the University of Tampa Sykes Chapel and Center for Faith and Values, 601 Frederic H. Spaulding Dr., Tampa, FL
All events are free and open to the public to attend. Book signings will follow each presentation.
Personal testimonies from Holocaust and other World War II survivors help to ensure this turning point in human history is not forgotten. By listening to survivors tell their stories, the audience can relate the real-life experiences of these individuals to the history.
The problem is that there are fewer and fewer survivors left to give their testimonies. Also, those still alive often do not want to talk about their past, and others are sometimes unable to tell their story due to physical and/or other health limitations.
Roslyn Franken is carrying the torch for future generations by sharing her parents' inspiring story of survival, love and triumph through her important work as a professional speaker and author of Meant to Be. Check for her book in libraries and in Holocaust museums.
She is also scheduling presentations targeted to high school students and seeking sponsors to fund the school tour.
"I highly recommend that as a teacher of religion or history, this is an amazing presentation to have Roslyn come and give for your students". ~ Thomas Baars, Department Head of Religion, St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School
"Having Roslyn come to my school and speak to my students was incredibly beneficial as her story about her parents connects directly with the goals we are trying to achieve with our students. The fact that her parents were of the same age as our students allows the students to identify with the Frankens as people and not just another statistic." ~ Brent Howard, History Teacher at John McCrae High School
By Roslyn sharing her parents' remarkable story of World War II survival and triumph, students have the unique opportunity to:
• Foster their awareness, compassion and empathy for the experiences of victims and survivors of WWII in Europe and Asia.
• Highlight the courage, determination and perseverance of John and Sonja Franken in their fight for survival, finding love and rebuilding their lives in a meaningful way.
• Promote the role of positive mental attitude in overcoming adversity and living a life of hope and positivity.
"With my parents' remarkable story and the lessons I learned from them growing up as the daughter of survivors, my goal is to educate our youths about the past while inspiring them with hope toward the future," Franken said.
For more information or to schedule a presentation, contact info@speakersinternational.com.
Contact
The Mitchell Group, Inc.
Speakers International
***@speakersinternational.com
