 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Flower Mound
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Flower Mound
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Rachel Sparger Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Rachel Sparger Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Rachel Sparger Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Re Max
* Residential Real Estate
* Flower Mound

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Flower Mound - Texas - US

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates announces new associate, Rachel Sparger, to the Flower Mound office. She brings a background in leadership, team building, recruiting and sales. She excels in training and coaching people to help them reach their full potential. "I believe with my areas of expertise I will be able to assist my clients with great confidence in searching for their dream home," said Mrs. Sparger. "As a new real estate agent, I'm beyond excited to have join RMDFW because they provide the right training and support to start my new career"

Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Flower Mound office spoke of Mrs. Sparger's joining, "I'm delighted to have Mrs. Sparger be a part of the RE/MAX family. She possesses great communication skills and has a passion for helping others. She is going to do great here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

A Texas native, Mrs. Sparger grew up in Fort Worth, TX and is married with two boys. She has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can assist any client with finding the perfect location to call home. Mrs. Sparger is an active runner and participates in many races throughout the year.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Rachel Sparger can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3554 or via email at Rachel.Sparger@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share