Rachel Sparger Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Steve Allcorn, Manager of the Flower Mound office spoke of Mrs. Sparger's joining, "I'm delighted to have Mrs. Sparger be a part of the RE/MAX family. She possesses great communication skills and has a passion for helping others. She is going to do great here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
A Texas native, Mrs. Sparger grew up in Fort Worth, TX and is married with two boys. She has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can assist any client with finding the perfect location to call home. Mrs. Sparger is an active runner and participates in many races throughout the year.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Rachel Sparger can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3554 or via email at Rachel.Sparger@
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
