Excited to announce the launch of Linthicum Research's new AI Project Audit service!
By: Linthicum Research, LLC
A significant number of AI projects fail to deliver on their promises, with estimates ranging from 70% to 85%. McKinsey, (https://www.mckinsey.com/
Service Highlights:
Firm Fixed Pricing and Flexible Engagements:
"Our mission is to ensure every AI project achieves its full potential and avoids common pitfalls," said David Linthicum, Founder and Chief Analyst. "We deliver not just validation, but a roadmap to real business value, no matter where you are in your AI journey."
About David Linthicum:
David Linthicum is a leading authority in AI and cloud computing, with over 20 years of hands-on consulting experience across four major firms, including Deloitte and Cloud Technology Partners. He is the author of several best-selling books and the creator of popular AI courses on LinkedIn Learning, as well as a fully mentored AI curriculum on GoCloudCareers.com. Widely recognized as a thought leader and influencer, David is celebrated for identifying and sharing the patterns of success behind the most impactful AI and cloud computing initiatives.
About Linthicum Research, LLC:
Linthicum Research delivers strategic guidance and advisory services for AI, cloud, and digital transformation projects. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to client success, Linthicum Research empowers organizations to innovate with confidence and achieve lasting results.
To learn more or schedule your AI Project Audit, contact David Linthicum at david@linthicumresearch.com or visit www.linthicumresearch.com.
Contact
David Linthicum
david@linthicum.com
