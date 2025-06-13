 

Excited to announce the launch of Linthicum Research's new AI Project Audit service!

By: Linthicum Research, LLC
 
LEESBURG, Va. - June 17, 2025 - PRLog -- Linthicum Research, LLC, led by renowned AI and cloud expert David Linthicum (https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidlinthicum/) Linthicum, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new AI Project Audit service, designed to help organizations ensure the success of generative and agentic AI projects. With firm fixed pricing available for both remote and on-premises engagements—plus the flexibility for fully custom engagements—this new service sets a new standard in AI project governance and optimization.

A significant number of AI projects fail to deliver on their promises, with estimates ranging from 70% to 85%. McKinsey, (https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/quantumblack/our-insights/the-state-of-ai) along with other organizations such as RAND and IDC, have reported persistently high failure rates—some suggesting that AI projects fail at twice the rate of traditional IT projects. Data quality issues, including messiness, incompleteness, and overall poor quality, are frequently cited as the primary reason for these failures. Linthicum Research's AI Project Audit directly addresses these systematic challenges by ensuring every aspect of your project is strategically sound and built for real-world impact.

Service Highlights:
  • Business Case Validation: Ensures your project generates clear business value and measurable outcomes.
  • Logical and Physical AI Architecture Review: Expert analysis to confirm that AI designs and architectures are robust, scalable, and future-proof.
  • Technology Configuration Review: Assessment of technology stack and AI tool selections for optimal fit and performance.
  • Action-Oriented Assessment: Clients receive detailed, real-world assessments, including actionable recommendations—whether to get the project back on track, validate current progress, or recommend significant changes to minimize costs and maximize value.

Firm Fixed Pricing and Flexible Engagements: Linthicum Research offers transparent, firm fixed-price options for both remote and on-premises audits, making it simple for organizations to engage with confidence. For those with unique requirements, fully custom engagement options are also available.

"Our mission is to ensure every AI project achieves its full potential and avoids common pitfalls," said David Linthicum, Founder and Chief Analyst. "We deliver not just validation, but a roadmap to real business value, no matter where you are in your AI journey."

About David Linthicum:

David Linthicum is a leading authority in AI and cloud computing, with over 20 years of hands-on consulting experience across four major firms, including Deloitte and Cloud Technology Partners. He is the author of several best-selling books and the creator of popular AI courses on LinkedIn Learning, as well as a fully mentored AI curriculum on GoCloudCareers.com. Widely recognized as a thought leader and influencer, David is celebrated for identifying and sharing the patterns of success behind the most impactful AI and cloud computing initiatives.

About Linthicum Research, LLC:

Linthicum Research delivers strategic guidance and advisory services for AI, cloud, and digital transformation projects. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to client success, Linthicum Research empowers organizations to innovate with confidence and achieve lasting results.

To learn more or schedule your AI Project Audit, contact David Linthicum at david@linthicumresearch.com or visit www.linthicumresearch.com.

Contact
David Linthicum
david@linthicum.com
Source:Linthicum Research, LLC
Email:***@linthicum.com
Tags:Cloud Computing
Industry:Information technology
Location:Leesburg - Virginia - United States
