FCCI's Terence Chatmon Invited to Speak at UN

-- Terence Chatmon, CEO of the Fellowship of Companies for Christ International (FCCI), has been invited to address a conference at the United Nations on May 23 regarding ways in which public-private partnerships contribute to economic growth in the developing world. Hosted by the Permanent Mission of Suriname, the conference will bring together member states, corporate leaders and other specialists for these discussions.Titled "Member State Initiatives to Ensure the Success of the SDGs," the conference is presented in cooperation with the World Development Foundation, whose president, Dr. Xiangang Guo, said "Public-Private Partnerships, in tourism, banking, and elsewhere will help the U.N. implement and verify the success of the SDGs."Recent and regional Heads of State will begin the day discussing the need for the private sector to join the campaign for successful Sustainable Development Goals. U.N. staff will then weigh in on current and proposed programming designed to encourage involvement from multiple sectors in the success of the SDGs. Presentations by corporate leaders – including Chatmon – will follow, seeking mutually beneficial ways companies may contribute to their own bottom lines while simultaneously adhering to and helping to reach the Goals."I am so excited to share my thoughts with these world leaders about how economic development can strengthen our communities to thrive," Chatmon said. "While it's true here in the U.S., it's even more so in the developing world where the need is so much greater."The conference will be held in Conference Room 4 at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is free and open to the public, with advance registration toTerence Chatmon is president and CEO of the Fellowship of Companies for Christ International (FCCI.org), a network of executives spanning more than 100 countries that equips and encourages leaders to see their companies and careers as powerful tools for Kingdom building. FCCI was started in the 1970s by a group of business men who wanted to see God's Kingdom grow in the business world. The organization provides access to workshops, conferences, instructions and Business Leadership Groups. FCCI is dedicated to growing young business people into next generation leaders of companies worldwide.