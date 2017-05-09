News By Tag
* Forex
* Cfd
* Stocks
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RTC Finance Offers Accounts Suitable for all Traders
RTC Finance offers online trading clients a variety of account types, to fit every trading style. Whether the trader chooses just to dabble in the online markets, making small deposits and occasional trades, or if he chooses to go all-in and turn online trading into a high-stakes career, RTC is the place to be. From Introduction accounts to Platinum level, RTC has a trading account option for everyone.
The first account level is the Introduction account. Designed for trading clients with less experience or fewer available funds, the Introduction account offers a basic level of service with a low minimum deposit of $150. Online traders with an Introduction account can trade forex and CFDs, gain access to RTC's educational webinars, trade in micro lots as well as more traditional quantities, and receive 1:50 leverage to boost the value of their trades.
RTC finance offers three mid-level trading account options, for online trading clients who deposit from $10,000 up to $100,000. The levels are Bronze, Silver, and Gold; like the Intro accounts, these offer forex and CFD trading and access to educational webinars. Available trading leverage increases with the account level; Bronze account have 1:100 leverage, while Gold accounts offer 1:200 leverage. At the Silver and Gold levels, trading account holder can start receiving bonuses to increase their available funds, as well as a week's worth of trading academy lessons to orient them to the online financial markets.
The highest trading account level is Platinum. This level of trading account is reserved for the most serious online traders, those willing to put upwards of $100,000 into their trading activities. In return, Platinum level online traders receive 1:400 leverage, up to 100% bonuses, fifteen academy lessons from trading professionals, and the services of a professional account manager to help them maximize their online trading productivity.
RTC Finance believes that the online financial markets should be accessible to everyone, no matter what their trading level. With the account options available, traders of all levels will find a home with RTC. For more info, please access https://www.rtcfinance.com/
Media Contact
RTC Finance
***@rtcfinance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse