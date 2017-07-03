News By Tag
RTC Finance Opens Services in Spanish and Arabic
RTC Finance, while a new name in the world of online forex and CFD trading, is quickly becoming a player in the forex marketplace. RTC is building a reputation as a fair broker for forex and CFD traders, with a focus on customer service and rapid transactions. In a move to improve on its good position as a CFD and forex broker, RTC Finance is now offering services in additional languages. The move will make it easier for customers in emerging markets to trade with RTC, and enter the global financial system.
RTC's website has been translated into Spanish and Arabic. While the site's homepage defaults to English, a simple drop-down menu in the upper left corner gives instant access to both additional languages, opening up the Spanish or Arabic homepage at the trader's choice. The site language can be toggled from any page at RTC Finance, at any time.
Customer service is also available in all three languages. RTC Finance's service department can answer customer questions in Spanish and Arabic by email, and can also assist Spanish and Arabic speakers with account verification and banking procedures. All of this makes RTC more accessible, especially in the growing markets of Latin American and the Middle East, where forex trading is popular and expanding.
RTC Finance aims to build a solid name among online brokerages, as it becomes a leader in online CFD and forex trading. Expanding the brokerage's range of services into additional languages is one step in the process, and makes RTC the right choice for forex traders – in any language! See more at https://www.rtcfinance.com/
RTC Finance
RTC Finance
