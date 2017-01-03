News By Tag
RTC Finance Arrives in the Online Forex Marketplace
RTC Finance has used the New Year to open its doors for business. The company, a new broker in the online forex trading markets, launches this month. RTC aims to make a good first impression with online traders by offering a great combination of features: a web-based trading platform, excellent market educational materials, clear and simple trading conditions, and a wide range of assets to trade.
Start with the platform. RTC Finance offers only the best – the Sirix web trader, a top-end, high-tech, web-based online trading platform that makes the forex market easy for traders of all stripes. Sirix offers advanced charting tools, allowing traders to see and understand the markets in real time – an advantage absolutely vital for making smart decisions in forex trading. The platform is web-based, so there is no need to download or install a software package. The trader simply logs in from an available computer, and can access his account from anywhere, at any time. Sirix also includes options from mobile or tablet devices, making online trading truly portable.
A powerful platform is only the beginning of RTC's benefits for traders. A comprehensive set of market educational materials makes forex accessible for everyone, even those who come to online trading without the usual background or knowledge of the financial markets. RTC has a set of clear, easy tutorial guides to help a new trader orient himself in the forex marketplace. The guides include both written and video materials, and collectively make an invaluable resource for all forex traders.
RTC's clear and simple trading conditions are the next major advantage for the trader. Trading at RTC Finance is commission free, and spreads are tight. Traders can follow the forex market confidently, knowing that they won't run afoul of any unexpected fees. Clear trading makes for worry-free traders, who can keep their attention on the market conditions.
Finally, RTC lets traders choose from a wide range of financial instruments. Not every trade is right for every traders, but with forex, equity, commodity, and CFD assets available for trading, every trader is sure to find the right asset. It's the final promise RTC to the customer, that the market will always be right.
RTC Finance is building a better online brokerage, from the ground up. Visit us at https://www.rtcfinance.com/
