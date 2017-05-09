Global Cyber-Attack Could Re-emerge Today

Elliot Forsyth

Jeff Schultz

-- Tens of thousands of users from London to St. Petersburg logged onto their computers this past weekend to find ominous threats to delete their suddenly encrypted computer files, unless they cough up $300 or more in Bitcoin payments to the unknown perpetrators. "This is one of the most serious events in the rapidly growing phenomena of cyber-attacks,"said Elliot Forsyth, VP of Business Operations at the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center.Employees booting up computers at work this Monday could see red as they discover they're victims of a global "ransomware"cyberattack that has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.As a loose global network of cybersecurity experts fought the ransomware hackers, officials and experts on Sunday urged organizations and companies to update older Microsoft operating systems immediately to ensure they aren't vulnerable to a more powerful version of the software — or to future versions that can't be stopped.New variants of the rapidly replicating worm were discovered Sunday and one did not include the so-called kill switch that allowed researchers to interrupt its spread Friday by diverting it to a dead end on the internet.The attack held users hostage by freezing their computers, popping up a red screen with the words, "Oops, your files have been encrypted!" and demanding money through online bitcoin payment — $300 at first, rising to $600 before it destroys files hours later.The ransomware attack was particularly malicious, because if just one person in an organization clicked on an infected attachment or bad link, all the computers in a network would be infected.The effects were felt around the globe, disrupting computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in nations as diverse as the United States, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Spain and India. Britain's National Health Service was hit hard, while Russia's Interior Ministry and companies including Spain's Telefonica, FedEx Corp. in the U.S. and French carmaker Renault all reported disruptions.The full extent of the attack won't become fully clear until people return to their workplaces Monday, for the first time after the attacks. Many may click infected email attachments or bad links and spread the virus further.Businesses, government agencies and other organizations were urged to quickly implement a patch released by Microsoft Corp. The ransomware exploits older versions of Microsoft's operating system software, such as Windows XP.Installing the patch is one way to secure computers against the virus as well as secure back-up systems. The other is to disable a type of software that connects computers to printers and faxes, which the virus exploits, said Forsyth.Microsoft distributed a patch two months ago that could have forestalled much of the attack, but in many organizations it was likely lost among the blizzard of updates and patches that large corporations and governments strain to manage.Celebrating its 25anniversary, the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (The Center) is an organization dedicated to supporting Michigan manufacturers to work smarter, to compete and to prosper. The Center offers personalized consulting services to meet the needs of clients in virtually every aspect of their businesses. The Center is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP Program). The Center also is closely affiliated with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with the shared goal of making Michigan businesses vibrant, driving GDP growth, and creating new and lasting jobs. For more information, visit www.the-center.org.