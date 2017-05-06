 
Industry News





Taco Bus Announces Expansion To Miami

Popular restaurant heads South to open its first location in Miami
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The popular food establishment that started as a food truck is rolling into Miami on Wednesday, May 17th, 2017, the first restaurant outside of the Tampa Bay area.

The new location will be Taco Bus' 8th store, located at 1665 SW 107th Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33165. It is adjacent to several institutions and attractions such as the Riccardo Silva Stadium, the Frost Art Museum, the Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, and Florida International University.

"We are very excited to announce that we're bringing Taco Bus to the Miami area," says Heather Chaudhry, Director of Marketing and Operations at Taco Bus. "We have a timeline for expanding into new territories – and Miami is the great place to start."

The restaurant will be open 7 days a week, from 6 am to midnight. It will serve up all its regular menu items, including its famous tacos, burritos, tortas, and vegetarian and vegan menu options. Taco Bus Miami will also boast a breakfast menu, and the café from the previous restaurant at the location will remain.

Taco Bus currently has 7 locations in Tampa Bay, Lakeland, St. Pete and Brandon including a 24-hour restaurant conveniently located at the corner of Highway 301 and MLK.

About Taco Bus

Twenty years before the food truck trend was filling up hungry stomachs and cable-TV time slots, a converted school bus rolled into Tampa, bringing with it unforgettable Mexican food. The Taco Bus had arrived.

Today, with his one-of-a-kind culinary experience, Chef René takes you on a trip to Mexican Flavortown at each of our locations. Using traditional recipes from every region of Mexico, we provide authentic Mexican tastes prepared fresh every day in our custom kitchens. We also offer daily specials, vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as gluten-free options.

Taco Bus has been featured nationally by critically-acclaimed culinary series such as Buzzfeed, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and more. For more information, visit www.taco-bus.com.

Contact
Heather Chaudhry
***@taco-bus.com
Source:
Email:***@taco-bus.com
