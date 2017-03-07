 
Taco Bus Presents: The El Jefe Burrito Eating Championship

Foodies will face-off in an epic battle to conquer the El Jefe before other contestants
 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Lovers of Taco Bus will be facing their destiny on April 6th, 2017, in an epic burrito-eating battle for the fame and glory of becoming the 2017 El Jefe Champion!

"It is with pleasure that we announce this fantastic competition in celebration of National Burrito Day," says Chef Rene Valenzuela, founder of Taco Bus. "May the best El Jefe in Tampa Bay emerge a victor!"

From March 18th-31st, participants can enter to qualify for the competition by visiting any Taco Bus location and purchasing an El Jefe burrito. If a participant can successfully eat it in less than 15 minutes, they can get an El Jefe qualifier certificate from a Taco Bus employee. Using the code on the form, entrants can enter at the web address below.

The selected finalists will be notified on April 3rd via email or phone, and those selected will proceed to the main event at the Hillsborough location on Thursday, April 6th at 6 pm for the final battle. The victor will be awarded with a one-of-a-kind customized championship belt and the 2017 El Jefe Champion title! Runner-up prizes to include Gift Cards, Taco Bus swag, and other goodies!

El Jefe is one of Taco Bus' most prized menu items. Weighing in at nearly 2.5 lbs, El Jefe is a beloved favorite of burrito aficionados around the world. The burrito is made with two tortillas, double rice and beans, cheese, sour cream and guacamole! A portion of the proceeds are donated to local first responder charities.

http://taco-bus.com/el-jefe/

About Taco Bus

Twenty years before the food truck trend was filling up hungry stomachs and cable-TV time slots, a converted school bus rolled into Tampa, bringing with it unforgettable Mexican food. The Taco Bus had arrived.

Today, with his one-of-a-kind culinary experience, Chef Rene takes you on a trip to Mexican Flavortown at each of our seven locations. Using traditional recipes from every region of Mexico, we provide authentic Mexican tastes prepared fresh every day in our custom kitchens. We also offer daily specials, vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as gluten-free options.

Taco Bus has been featured nationally by critically-acclaimed culinary series such as Buzzfeed, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and more. For more information, visit www.taco-bus.com.

Contact
Heather Chaudhry
***@taco-bus.com
Click to Share