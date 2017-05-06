News By Tag
Bryan Hall Selected as Client Support Manager of ColDesi, Inc
Leading Start-up Business Creator Hires Humble & Hands-On Customer Support Leader.
Hall has over 10 years experience managing large technical service and client support teams. He also comes with 4 years hands-on experience as a technician and and holds a bachelor's degree in business. Hall has experience in Quality Control, Information Technology, and Process Improvement. His previous work blends perfectly with the company's overall mission of "Building Success Together".
As Technical Service Manager, Bryan will continue to promote the growth of the company through outstanding service and support. He will continue to improve the measurability, satisfaction and transparency of the overall process to the customer while expanding ColDesi, Inc.'s unique culture of commitment to it's clients.
Bryan is a humble and responsible hands-on leader who is very competitive. He likes to exercise, and trains for olympic style marathons and endurance challenges. He recently completed the" Spring Fling Triathlon", and has competed in numerous "Tough Mudder" team endurance competitions. Bryan describes himself as "someone who likes to stay in the background and help companies grow".
Scott Colman President of ColDesi, inc. said Bryan is "the kind of guy who puts his teams and clients needs in front of his own". And that "gives our company the greatest chance to succeed." He also said, "We brought Bryan on board because we share the vision that excellent client service and support is not a stationary target. We must be constantly improving our individual and team performance levels."
About ColDesi, inc,
ColDesi provides a full line of custom decorated apparel equipment - from dtg printers and pre-treatment machines to computerized embroidery and bling machines. In their 17 years of business, ColDesi has helped over 20,000 clients launch their dreams of owning their own business or expanding into other markets. ColDesi, Inc. group is a privately held family-owned group of companies with over 60 employees, and offices in Tampa and New Jersey.
To learn more about Bryan or how ColDesi, Inc. helps potential business owners achieve their dreams, Call 877-793-3278 or visit them on the web at: https://coldesi.com/
Media Contact
Tom Rumbaugh
ColDesi, Inc.
trumbaugh@coldesi.com
