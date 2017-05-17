News By Tag
"Queen of Bling" Celebrates 10-year Anniversary with ColDesi, Inc
Rogerson started with the company in May 2007 "knowing nothing" (about decorated apparel), she said. However, over time, she continued to learn about the industry and selling in general. With persistence, and hard work, she developed her knowledge to the point where "Now I am known as the Bling Queen!" she said.
Tracy spends most of her time when not at work "at the baseball field." She says. Most nights and weekends that is where you will find her cheering for her son's little league and travel ball teams.
The key to Tracy's success is in the way she cares for her customers "I have watched people start small and grow into very successful businesses. That makes me happy" she says. Because of her attitude towards her customers, she regularly gets reviews like this one:
"As far as customer service, Tracy was my go-to person. I was a bit of a headache because we had no idea what we really needed as a startup. Tracy and I spent weeks calling and emailing each other. She followed up with me in a timely manner, and answered all my questions while explaining the technical details. Her patience with me and knowledge of all the equipment assisted my husband and I with making the best decision for our business. I would highly recommend." - Fiona
When asked what does she liked most about ColDesi, Tracy says it's the people and her belief in the equipment that the company carries. Especially the CAMS Rhinestone Machines and the Spangle bling machines. She views the company as her "second home (with a bigger and better kitchen)." and that they are here for her if she needs them.
Aex Duran, sales manager for ColDesi, Inc. says that Tracy is "very passionate", that "she knows the industry inside and out to the point where you would think she's been doing it for a lot longer than 10 years". Duran went on say that he considerers Tracy "His Rock" and that "whenever he has an issue, or a project to do", he said, "I always lean on her to talk to her about it to get her feedback on what I am thinking".
Tracy was modest when asked to talk about awards or certificates she has gained. However, working for the leading distributor of rhinestone setting machines in the US, Tracy estimates that she has sold more bling equipment than anyone else in the US. "That's a pretty big accomplishment"
About ColDesi, Inc,
ColDesi Inc. carries a full line of custom embroidery, rhinestone and printing equipment. Anything from direct to garment dtg printers and pre-treatment machines to computerized embroidery, spangle, and bling machines.
In their 17 years, the company has helped over 20,000 clients achieve their dreams of owning a business or expanding into other markets with commercial monogramming and embroidery machines, direct to garment printers and more. The ColDesi, Inc. group is a family-owned group of companies with over 60 employees. They have offices in Tampa and New Jersey.
To learn more about Tracy or how ColDesi, Inc. helps business owners achieve their goals, Call 877-793-3278 or visit them on the web at http://coldesi.com
