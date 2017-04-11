News By Tag
ColDesi Features Its New DTG Machine: The M6 Industrial Direct to Garment Printer
"The M6 will really open up the possibilities for digital garment printing here in the United States", commented Mark Stephenson, Director of Marketing for ColDesi. "It's being used overseas for custom graphics, of course; but its increased capacity and print area has made it a key product for the fashion industry as well."
The printing capacity of the M6 is significantly higher than other Direct to Garment printers currently available; including ColDesi's M2. The M6 retains the features that make all of the DTG brand printers easy to identify, including their flexible platen system and WIMS white ink management system, but expands on them to be more useful for larger customers.
DTG M6 brings the following NEW features to the product mix including the largest printing are of any other dtg digital garment printer and the ability to print up to 12 garments at the same time.
· 4-2-1 Platen System X 3 – Quick change platens allowing you to print 3, 6 or 12 Garments
· Print size – up to 29.5" x 44.75" = OVER 1300 sq inches
· Print quality – P30i inks and a wider color gamut
· Lowest cost per print – with P30i Inks
"The new capabilities for volume printing of the M6 makes DTG even more appealing to large screen printing shops that want to get into mass customization"
ColDesi, Inc. of Tampa, FL. is a leading reseller of direct to garment printers, commercial embroidery machines, spangle transfer equipment and automatic rhinestone machines. Widely recognized as a leader in digital marketing in the custom apparel industry, pioneering live online webinars for sales, online group support sessions known as Tech Talks and the Custom Apparel Startups Podcast.
For more information about the M6 Direct to Garment Printer visit the DTG website here (https://dtgprintermachine.com/
Mark Stephenson
Director of Marketing
marketing@coldesi.com
877-793-3278
