News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Volunteers' Week Scotland and Tap into IT Where You Are
Tap into IT is teaming up with thousands of charities and voluntary organisations across Scotland in a celebration of the vital contribution made by volunteers.
From 1-7 June 2017, Volunteers' Week Scotland will see a huge range of events take place in communities all over the country, from small awards ceremonies to large celebratory gatherings.
We provide an inclusive, locally accessible service and ongoing support to enable people to tap into the benefits of the internet and technology. Our services are aimed in particular at older people (mostly in the 70+ age group) and those with disabilities and health problems.
This helps them: Stay in touch with family / friends.
Save money, time & effort.
Stay independent.
Discover new hobbies.
We help with iPads : Tablets : P.C.s : Phones.
Beginners' Courses – 6 sessions.
Computer Clubs - If you live in Colinton, Bruntsfield or Prestonfield areas, drop in and build confidence.
For those of any age:-
Private lessons are available.
Remote support can also be arranged.
Home Shopper Service.
We help with online orders even if the client does not have a computer.
Special Event
Thursday, 1st June 2017, 2.30pm – 4pm, The Lost Songs of St. Kilda, atOld Farm Court, 303 Colinton Rd, Edinburgh. Certificates of thanks will also be presented to our volunteers. All welcome but please contact to ensure places available.
After many years working with computers, Stuart McKenzie volunteered with ACEIT to help residents of old peoples' homes in Edinburgh to use the Internet. In Silverlea Care Home he met Trevor Morrison who asked 'Can these things record music?'
That was ten years ago. Stuart went on to record Trevor playing tunes from St Kilda taught to him as a child, saving them from extinction. The music became a best selling classical album featuring those recordings along with new compositions inspired by the original tunes, performed by the Scottish Festival Orchestra conducted by Sir James Macmillan.
Come along and hear the incredible story of how these haunting tunes were rescued, including some of the original recordings!
"I can't think of a much better illustration of the difference that Volunteers can make."
Mike Ellis, Managing Director, Tap into IT.
Volunteers are vital to the strength and vitality of Scottish society, with their work valued at £2.6 billion every year. Recent research found that Scotland's young people are particularly engaged, with participation now at 52% - nearly double the adult figure of 27%.
With so many people volunteering, there are a huge range of achievements to celebrate. Whether working to improve the local environment, spending time with people who need help, or providing other kinds of essential services and support, the efforts made by volunteers make an invaluable difference to the lives of people and communities everywhere.
As well as celebrating the work of existing volunteers, Volunteers' Week Scotland offers a new opportunity for voluntary organisations to promote the benefits that volunteering can bring. The week can also help highlight how people can access opportunities and overcome any barriers they might be facing.
The Scottish Volunteering Forum is encouraging as many people as possible to take part.
Forum Chairman Paul Okroj said, "Volunteers' Week Scotland offers a rare opportunity to mark the huge difference made by volunteers all over the country, and to catch the attention of potential new recruits. Don't miss out on what's set to be an inspirational week."
Chief Executive of Volunteer Scotland, George Thomson said,
'In a post truth world there is one thing we can trust. That people volunteering in Scotland are uplifting. They are creating community solidarity and friendship. Volunteers Week is a good time to celebrate their honesty and humanity.'
In a world which is becoming very uncertain there is one certainty that will not change, that people in Scotland giving time within their communities is uplifting by building friendship and solidarity. Volunteers Week is a good time to celebrate this.
Organisations can visit the #VolunteersWeekScot section of the Volunteer Scotland website to access a range of promotional resources and suggestions for activities.
More information about our event and teaching can be found at http://www.tap-
Contact
Mike Ellis
***@tap-into-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse