They're Here, Fidget Spinners and Fidget Cubes have arrived at Multi-Visions
Move over Beyblades and homemade slime, there's a new toy craze sweeping the Nation, and Multi-Visions has them!
It's not much of a gadget, just a spinning device with two or three prongs, but young and old people can't get enough of them.But for most, just watching a Fidget Spinner whirl like a small fan stuck on full blast is satisfaction enough.The effect is said to provide relief and focus for those who grapple with attention disorder issues. The Fidget Spinner is the creation of Catherine Hettinger, a Florida woman who at one point suffered from muscle weakness and craved a toy that she could easily share during playtime with her daughter. A prototype was created and early versions of the toy were sold at crafts fairs. But her original patent on the toy lapsed in 2005 and she couldn't afford the renewal fee.
Multi-Visions and its partners carry a wide range of Fidget Spinners – Cubes, that is, when they're in stock.
Marc Attalla
866-318-6868
***@multi-visions.com
