 
News By Tag
* Buy ICSE Books Online
* buy ICSE textbooks online
* Buy school books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Buy ICSE School Books Online 2017 from Onlyschoolbooks.com At 20% Discount

At Onlyschoolbooks.com, there is a wide collection of books for all boards. It has books for ICSE board of all the standards. So, irrespective of the class or standard a student is in, the books are readily available at Onlyschoolbooks.com.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Buy ICSE Books Online
* buy ICSE textbooks online
* Buy school books

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* West Bengal - India

Subject:
* Deals

May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Good news for parents of all ICSE students in the year 2017. Now, they can get textbooks at 20% discount. By buying books online from Onlyschoolbooks.com they will be able to enjoy the convenience of ordering books from the comforts of their home as well as save a lot of money in the process.

At Onlyschoolbooks.com, there is a wide collection of books for all boards. It has books for ICSE board of all the standards. So, irrespective of the class or standard a student is in, the books are readily available at Onlyschoolbooks.com. The best part of buying books from an online store is offers and attractive discounts. It can decrease the budget for each session in school by a significant amount.

Why Onlyschoolbooks.com ?

It is a store where not just textbooks, but also reference books, guides, and professional books are available for the students. In addition to that, there are also accessories, which are highly in demand by the students. It is a favorite store of the students who do not have to run from one store to another for getting all the books they require. If they need anything special, they can place a requisition order at the store and get those at their doorstep. Moreover, if any book is out of stock, the store notifies the students about the same when those are back in stock. Thus, it is a store that is going to be a favorite of both students as well as parents in the year 2017.

About the company: Onlyschoolbooks.com is the country's first ever online school books store. It is a specialized store that deals primarily with school books of all the boards. The company aims at making the lives of the students and the parents by providing books at wholesale rates and providing attractive discounts and offers. The company is proud of its punctual delivery and provides attractive commission to the students who buy from here. It provides secured payment gateways to the customers and also makes sure that they get any book they inquire about. The company truly understands the value of education and supports it with its best services.

Contact details:

Onlyschoolbooks.com

Call us: 1800 212 1060

info@onlyschoolbooks.com

Address: 14, Haji MD. Mohsin Square,
2nd Floor, Kolkata-700 016.

--End--

Media Contact
Team Onlyschoolbooks.com
18002121060
***@onlyschoolbooks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@onlyschoolbooks.com
Tags:Buy ICSE Books Online, buy ICSE textbooks online, Buy school books
Industry:Books
Location:West Bengal - India
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Onlyschoolbooks.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share