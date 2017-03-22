 
Online Purchase of ICSE Text Books upto 20% Discount from OnlySchoolBooks

OnlySchoolBooks is a specialized online shop for school books of all standards and boards. It has immense collection of varied kinds of books.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- OnlySchoolBooks offers a huge array of ICSE books on all subjects online upto 20% discount. It has books on all languages and subject of this standard.

OnlySchoolBooks – The Right Online Shop for ICSE Students

ICSE is an important phase in all students' life and it is necessary that they get original and all kinds of books of this standard. OnlySchoolBooks is one of the largest online stores for all kinds of school books. Buyers will get 20% discount on ICSE textbooks at this online shop.

'Which is the right text book for a particular subject?' 'Which is the correct version?' 'How many text books are there on the same subject?' –All these and many more such question toss the minds of parents and students. This online shop has come up to meet such needs of school students. OnlySchoolBooks offers quality, original and varied kinds of text books at the lowest possible price.

Buyers will get text books of their respective classes as well as reference books. Visit the section "ICSE" on the website of this store at www.onlyschoolbooks.com and choose the section one prefers. Keep navigating the site for the preferred text book.

One will get books of all classes – from standard I to standard X – and all subjects. Buyers only have to select his subject and a huge range of text books will be right in front of them. Want books on different languages? OnlySchoolBooks also offers ICSE books on the three chief languages – English, Bengali and Hindi.

This online store also gives privilege for bulk purchase of text books of all boards, classes and subjects. Individuals will get discounted price on their purchase. Books are available in stock, so, there is very little chance that one will not get a text book of his need.

About the Store

OnlySchoolBooks is the first specialized online store for school books. Its product basket is huge! The store offers text books on all subjects, boards, and language. Top quality and low price are the greatest attractions of this store. Buyers are assured to get original versions of all books. Order in bulk or a single piece, OnlySchoolBooks makes book purchase easier and faster with delivery right at the doorstep!

Want to gather more information on this store? Visit their website right away at www.onlyschoolbooks.com.

Contact Information

OnlySchoolBooks

Address: 14, Haji MD. Mohsin Square,

2nd Floor,

Kolkata-700 016.

Call us: 1800-212-1060

Email: info@onlyschoolbooks.com

Website: www.onlyschoolbooks.com

---End--

Click to Share