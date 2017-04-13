News By Tag
Buy School Books Online From OnlySchoolBooks At 20% Discount
Buy schoolbooks at 20% discount and you can save a lot of money each year. Not just saving money, but buying books from an online store will also save the hassles of standing in long queues and getting harassed by book sellers.
Every time your kid goes one class up in school, you are worried about the huge admission cost, which will accompany all others like buying dresses, textbooks, stationaries, and notebooks for your kid. However, won't it be great if you could get some discounts? OnlySchoolBooks is providing just that. If you buy textbooks online, you will have a nice experience of not having to wait in queue for long hours and not getting proper information on the availability and non-availability of books. There are lots of advantages of buying school books online from such a store.
Buy books from an exclusive store for school books
There are many portals for buying books online where you can find all types of books from fiction to autobiographies. Finding the suitable textbooks, if there, from such a website is not only difficult, but also stressful. Moreover, you may not get all the required books for your kid from such a store. OnlySchoolBooks is a store that keeps only school books. Thus, you can search for the exact books you require to buy for your kids and place your order for the same. It is definitely going to be a nice experience for the parents.
Easy and convenient services
You will be able to pay for the books bought through online payment options and even OnlySchoolBooks offer COD options. Moreover, you can contact the representatives of the store and place an order for books that are not there on the list. They will make prompt arrangements for the same. You will also be notified for availability of books that you require and also about the stocks and discounts that the store offers. To know more visit us https://www.onlyschoolbooks.com/
About the company: OnlySchoolBooks is India's first and largest specialized store for school textbooks. The store has a motto of making the life of students and their parents. The store provides good quality, diverse, and original range of textbooks for the students of all standards. The paymet options at the site are easy and it even offers Cash on Delivery option for the customers. Students and parents can enquire for the required books outside the stocks available. When those are available, they will be duly notified on the same.
Contact Details:
Onlyschoolbooks.com
14, Haji MD.Mohsin Square, 2nd Floor
Kolkata-700 016
Toll Free Number: 18002121060
info@onlyschoolbooks.com
Media Contact
Team Onlyschoolbooks
18002121060
***@onlyschoolbooks.com
