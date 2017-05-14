 
Buy School Books Online At Best Prices In India From Onlyschoolbooks.com

OnlySchoolBooks is a one-stop solution for those who want to buy school textbooks online. The benefits that you can avail while buying from OSB are Flexible payment options, Exciting offers on bulk orders, and a hassle-free shopping experience.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Books are an inevitable part of a student's life. Whether they love to engross in them or try to run away from them, their education is incomplete without a schoolbag full of these textbooks. With the ever increasing demand of quality textbooks, OnlySchoolBooks - India's first & largest specialized online school books store is offering a wide range of prescribed textbooks for State Boards, ICSE and CBSE boards, offering them at the best affordable prices.

OSB offers multiple methods to make payments for your order that include Credit Cards, Debit Cards, net banking from all major banks across the country, American Express, Demand Draft / Cheque. You can buy wholesale books online without any hassles or fear of fraud as all payment details remain confidential and private. Also, you won't be surprised midway with any hidden charges. The payment process is subject to the highest transaction security level that is presently available on the internet.

With OSB, you can get the benefit from various attractive offers when you buy schoolbooks in bulk. Get discounts on bulk as well as single orders of school books. Grab the best deals while browsing through the plethora of textbook at OnlySchoolBooks, and save money.

OSB makes sure that you have a perfectly hassle-free experience when you buy from them. Right from the moment you place your request to buy a list of books, to the moment they get delivered to your doorstep, you get the provision of tracking your order and knowing its whereabouts. With OSB, enjoy the perks of having perfectly packed products delivered right in time without any worries.

OnlySchoolBooks was established with the vision to make the life of school students and their parents easier by delivering authentic range of textbooks at the best prices and it aims at aiding the Indian education system in providing quality education to all. With a growing reach, OnlySchoolBooks is emerging as one of the best virtual bookstores for buying school books online.

About OnlySchoolBooks: OnlySchoolBooks is India's largest online store specializing in school textbooks prescribed by ICSE, CBSE and other state boards. Students can find textbooks, reference books from the vast collection of OSB at affordable prices on all the subjects.

Visit http://www.onlyschoolbooks.com/categories_landing/icse for more.

For more information, contact:

Contact details:

Onlyschoolbooks.com

Call us: 1800 212 1060

info@onlyschoolbooks.com

Address: 14, Haji MD. Mohsin Square,

2nd Floor, Kolkata-700 016.

