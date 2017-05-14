News By Tag
Buy School Books Online At Best Prices In India From Onlyschoolbooks.com
OnlySchoolBooks is a one-stop solution for those who want to buy school textbooks online. The benefits that you can avail while buying from OSB are Flexible payment options, Exciting offers on bulk orders, and a hassle-free shopping experience.
OSB offers multiple methods to make payments for your order that include Credit Cards, Debit Cards, net banking from all major banks across the country, American Express, Demand Draft / Cheque. You can buy wholesale books online without any hassles or fear of fraud as all payment details remain confidential and private. Also, you won't be surprised midway with any hidden charges. The payment process is subject to the highest transaction security level that is presently available on the internet.
With OSB, you can get the benefit from various attractive offers when you buy schoolbooks in bulk. Get discounts on bulk as well as single orders of school books. Grab the best deals while browsing through the plethora of textbook at OnlySchoolBooks, and save money.
OSB makes sure that you have a perfectly hassle-free experience when you buy from them. Right from the moment you place your request to buy a list of books, to the moment they get delivered to your doorstep, you get the provision of tracking your order and knowing its whereabouts. With OSB, enjoy the perks of having perfectly packed products delivered right in time without any worries.
OnlySchoolBooks was established with the vision to make the life of school students and their parents easier by delivering authentic range of textbooks at the best prices and it aims at aiding the Indian education system in providing quality education to all. With a growing reach, OnlySchoolBooks is emerging as one of the best virtual bookstores for buying school books online.
About OnlySchoolBooks:
Visit http://www.onlyschoolbooks.com/
For more information, contact:
Contact details:
Onlyschoolbooks.com
Call us: 1800 212 1060
info@onlyschoolbooks.com
Address: 14, Haji MD. Mohsin Square,
2nd Floor, Kolkata-700 016.
Team Onlyschoolbooks.com
18002121060
***@onlyschoolbooks.com
