Industry News





Silver Peak Tops 400 Unity EdgeConnect Customer Deployments Worldwide

Leader in Broadband and Hybrid WAN Solutions Achieves 300 Percent Annual Growth in SD-WAN Solution Customer Acquisition
 
 
May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Silver Peak (http://www.tcfnewswire.net/en/company/silver-peak/news-stories/silver-peak-tops-400-sd-wan-customer-deployments), the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, today celebrated the 400th customer deployment of its award-winning Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution (http://www.tcfnewswire.net/en/company/silver-peak/news-stories/silver-peak-application-driven-wan-edge-high-performance-sd-wan-solution), less than two years from its first customer shipment. The company commenced shipping EdgeConnect in August 2015 and secured its initial 100 customers by May 2016. Customer deployments doubled to 200 by October 2016 and have again doubled to more than 400 today. Approximately 75 percent of EdgeConnect customers are net new to Silver Peak while the remaining 25 percent represent installed-base customer migrations from traditional WAN optimization to SD-WAN and SD-WAN with integrated WAN optimization, Unity Boost.

EdgeConnect customers represent diverse segments of the market from small to midsized businesses to global enterprises and cloud service providers. Customer deployments span a range of industries that include: banking and financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail and manufacturing and transportation and distribution. A cross-section of new EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution customers include: Fruit of the Loom, Monroe Bank and Trust, Nuffield Health, Paladin Security and Urban Health Plan, Inc.

With the latest software release announced on March 28th (https://www.silver-peak.com/news/press-releases/edgeconne...), EdgeConnect is now the industry's first fully integrated SD-WAN solution to combine SD-WAN, WAN Optimization, routing and a stateful firewall. These advancements simplify and consolidate branch office infrastructure, shift the WAN edge toward being application-driven and enable secure, direct internet connectivity to SaaS and trusted web-based applications from the branch office.

Fruit of the Loom

Headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Fruit of the Loom is a leading global company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that bring comfort, performance, and fun to everyday moments.

"The Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution allowed us to consolidate infrastructure, reduce operating costs, and deliver an improved IT experience to our end users," said AJ Partington, network services manager at Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Monroe Bank and Trust

Headquartered in Monroe, MI, Monroe Bank & Trust (MBT) was founded in 1858 and is a full-service community bank serving southeast Michigan across 20 branch locations.

"The Silver Peak team worked diligently alongside our IT team to solve our longstanding connectivity struggles across our enterprise network," said Rich Spencer, senior vice president and chief innovation and information officer, Monroe Bank and Trust. "The EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution has enabled our institution to dramatically improve customer service and response times at our remote offices where we were previously stymied by limited, traditional connectivity services."

Paladin Security

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Paladin Security is the largest privately-owned, full-service security company in Canada, with over 10,000 employees from coast to coast. Building on its award-winning experience, exceptional training and innovation, Paladin integrates trained security professionals with state-of-the-art technology and specialty services to achieve customized security solutions for every client.

"As we fast-track business expansion, we need to regain control of our WAN to rapidly integrate new businesses and assure predictable application performance," said Chris Jones, network and information security manager, Paladin Security. "With Silver Peak EdgeConnect we now have the granular network visibility and application control we require to quickly bring new sites online, realize cost savings from broadband connectivity and achieve higher user productivity across our geographically distributed organization."

Urban Health Plan, Inc.

With more than 20 sites across the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan, New York, Urban Health Plan has a mission to continuously improve the health of communities and the quality of life for the people it serves by providing affordable, comprehensive, quality, primary and specialty health care and by assuring the performance and advancement of innovative best practices.

"At Urban Health Plan, we are fully committed to continuous learning and the optimization of technology to develop best practices and transform healthcare," said Dan Figueras, chief technology officer, Urban Health Plan, Inc. "Our organization thrives on innovation and with our Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution we can bring new locations online in days vs. months, leverage the economies of commodity broadband to dramatically lower costs and deploy advanced new applications like VoIP and video conferencing to continuously improve the services our staff delivers to the thousands of patients we see daily across our more than 20 sites in the New York metro area."

