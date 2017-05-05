News By Tag
Silver Peak Tops 400 Unity EdgeConnect Customer Deployments Worldwide
Leader in Broadband and Hybrid WAN Solutions Achieves 300 Percent Annual Growth in SD-WAN Solution Customer Acquisition
EdgeConnect customers represent diverse segments of the market from small to midsized businesses to global enterprises and cloud service providers. Customer deployments span a range of industries that include: banking and financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail and manufacturing and transportation and distribution. A cross-section of new EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution customers include: Fruit of the Loom, Monroe Bank and Trust, Nuffield Health, Paladin Security and Urban Health Plan, Inc.
Fruit of the Loom
Headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Fruit of the Loom is a leading global company specializing in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that bring comfort, performance, and fun to everyday moments.
"The Silver Peak EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution allowed us to consolidate infrastructure, reduce operating costs, and deliver an improved IT experience to our end users," said AJ Partington, network services manager at Fruit of the Loom, Inc.
Monroe Bank and Trust
Headquartered in Monroe, MI, Monroe Bank & Trust (MBT) was founded in 1858 and is a full-service community bank serving southeast Michigan across 20 branch locations.
"The Silver Peak team worked diligently alongside our IT team to solve our longstanding connectivity struggles across our enterprise network," said Rich Spencer, senior vice president and chief innovation and information officer, Monroe Bank and Trust. "The EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution has enabled our institution to dramatically improve customer service and response times at our remote offices where we were previously stymied by limited, traditional connectivity services."
Paladin Security
Urban Health Plan, Inc.
With more than 20 sites across the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan, New York, Urban Health Plan has a mission to continuously improve the health of communities and the quality of life for the people it serves by providing affordable, comprehensive, quality, primary and specialty health care and by assuring the performance and advancement of innovative best practices.
