News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
WSI Sports Launches New HYPRTECH™ BAMBOO Line Of Eco-Friendly Sportswear
New HYPRTECH™ BAMBOO line of Made in USA clothing to keep wearer cool in summer and warm in winter
WSI Sports' founder, Joel Wiens, said, "WSI Sports has been known for years as helping to keep our customers warm and dry in cold and other inclement weather conditions. The new HYPRTECH™ BAMBOO line is a step forward for the company as we intend to be leaders in the adaptive clothing market for those who spend significant amounts of time outdoors."
Wiens continued, "The HYPRTECH™ BAMBOO line utilizes fibers from bamboo. These fibers have natural anti-microbial properties which help us produce an odor-resistant garment. The high UV rating for sun protection and other features help us give customers reassurance that they will get a piece of clothing which is hypoallergenic, for those prone to allergies or sensitive skin, and provides comfort while helping the body stay at a comfortable temperature."
According to the company website (WSIsports.com)
Products in the new line include long sleeve ¼ zip shirts, leggings, hoodies, loose fitting short sleeve shirts, polo shirts, tights and V-neck shirts. Items for both men and women are in the new product line.
Interested parties are welcome to visit the company's website, social media properties (https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Joel Wiens
(651) 994-9945
***@wsisports.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse