WSI Sports Launches New HYPRTECH™ BAMBOO Line Of Eco-Friendly Sportswear

New HYPRTECH™ BAMBOO line of Made in USA clothing to keep wearer cool in summer and warm in winter

-- Today WSI Sports announced the official launch of its newline. The eco-friendly line of clothing is designed to keep the wearer cool in the summer and warm in the winter due to the material's ability to be adaptive to one's body temperature.WSI Sports' founder, Joel Wiens, said, "WSI Sports has been known for years as helping to keep our customers warm and dry in cold and other inclement weather conditions. The newline is a step forward for the company as we intend to be leaders in the adaptive clothing market for those who spend significant amounts of time outdoors."Wiens continued, "Theline utilizes fibers from bamboo. These fibers have natural anti-microbial properties which help us produce an odor-resistant garment. The high UV rating for sun protection and other features help us give customers reassurance that they will get a piece of clothing which is hypoallergenic, for those prone to allergies or sensitive skin, and provides comfort while helping the body stay at a comfortable temperature."According to the company website (WSIsports.com)- the new line's material has "venting abilities to make the garment breathable, soft, strong and durable." Wiens indicated that the new line also has advanced wicking properties which are designed to keep moisture away from the body and help keep the wearer dry.Products in the new line include long sleeve ¼ zip shirts, leggings, hoodies, loose fitting short sleeve shirts, polo shirts, tights and V-neck shirts. Items for both men and women are in the new product line.Interested parties are welcome to visit the company's website, social media properties (or call the company at (651) 994-9945. Media interested in talking with WSI Sports representatives about topics pertaining to performance clothing, manufacturing, Made in USA items and related topics are welcome to reach the company through the same means.