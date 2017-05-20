 
May 2017





Made In USA Performance Clothing Manufacturer To Donate Shirts To Wounded Veteran Hunt Program

Limited Edition Shirts Made By WSI Sports To Support Wounded Veteran Hunt Program
 
 
EAGAN, Minn. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- WSI Sports, a leading manufacturer of Made in USA performance clothing, announced today that it has created a new line of limited edition performance shirts to support the Wounded Veteran Hunt Program.  The promotion, which runs though June 1, 2017 will see WSI Sports donate one shirt for every shirt purchased.

"Our team at WSI believes that our Service Men and women are our hero's and we can never thank them enough for their service," said Joel Wiens,Founder and CEO of WSI Sports.

According to the company's website, WSI was founded in 1990 to provide comfortable and durable performance-based clothing. Wiens' original goal is to combine cutting-edge fabric technologies, such as high-tech wicking and heating materials, with innovative designs to help active individuals achieve top performance. The company designs, cuts, and sews at its factory in Eagan, Minnesota.

According to the website for Grand Slam Club Ovis and Wounded Veterans Hunt program, the program was conceived in 2014 by a small group of GSCO members. It came into prominent focus at the 2015 Slam Quest Convention. That first year two wounded veterans were chosen and both were awarded Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep hunts.  The GSCO Wounded Veteran Hunt Program is overseen by a committee of American military veterans including Dan Adler (Air Force), Dale Martin (Marines), Keith Hite (Army), Seth Campbell (Army), and Harvey Trueblood (Navy).  Its website is http://wildsheep.org/wvhp/

Interested parties may see the limited edition line of performance shirts through the company's website (WSIsports.com).

Media interested in interviewing Wiens and other WSI Sports executives may reach the company through the contact information contained in this release or through its social media channels or by calling (651) 994-9945.

