Minnesota Company Helps Football Teams For Upcoming Cold Weather Playoff Game
New England Patriots and Houston Texans to wear custom WSI Sports cold weather football clothing and gear for upcoming NFL playoff game
"I am very excited about our new line of SUPER ARCTIC PLUS gear. This will be a game changer! Our goal is to keep the players and staff focused on playing their best, not feeling the cold." said Joel Wiens, CEO and founder of WSI Sports. He continued, "We are thrilled to be outfitting both teams in this freezing game. It's playoff time, and it doesn't get any better than this."
With this weekend's game between both teams likely to be played at temperatures below freezing, the players are likely to be wearing the company's products. The clothing and gear were designed by the company to provide, according to the company, products which use a body-mapping system utilizing high-tech fabrics in specific areas to offer maximum warmth and comfort.
Also acccording to the company's website, WSI Sports has been known as the "Cold Weather Expert" for over 25 years, providing performance base layers to numerous champion athletes and both professional and college sports teams.
Interested parties may visit the company's website included with this release or visit the company's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/
Media inquiries may contact Joel Wiens at the information included with this release.
