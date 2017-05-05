Lisa Roth with Monahan & Roth, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast

The Knowledge Group has announced today that Lisa Roth with Monahan & Roth will speak at webcast entitled: "Complying with FINRA's Rules & Regulations: Practical Tips for 2017." This event is scheduled for May 11, 2017 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM ET.