New Model Home Complex coming to Rosena Ranch
"These model homes are gorgeous and offer great value and style," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "These homes boast some of our most popular floorplans and this community enjoys fabulous amenities. It's a great lifestyle!"
The new model home complex will feature floorplans from three communities within the Rosena Ranch masterplan, Aster, Rosewood, and Sage. These communities offer a wide variety of floorplans for prospective buyers to choose from, with sizes ranging between approximately 1,555 to 2,690 square feet.
From the Aster community, the new complex will have model homes: Plan 4x which is a Next Gen® home that offers 2,649 square feet and the Aster Plan 5, a 2,690-square foot home. The Aster community offers four distinctive floorplans in total with sizes that range from 2,389 to 2,690 square feet, and with great details such as Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home and dual master suites. Designed to accommodate multigenerational living situations, Next Gen® homes include their own attached suite with a private entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette.
The Sage community will feature two floorplans in the new model complex. Plan 3 offers 1,821 square feet of space while the Plan 4 offers 2,277 square feet of space. Existing Sage models are now selling. In total this community offers three distinctive floorplans, with square footages that range from 1,597 to 2,331 square feet.
In the new model complex, the Rosewood community will also feature two new model homes. Plan 3 provides 1,874 square feet and Plan 4 which offers 2,131 square feet. New homes in this community come in four distinctive floorplans that range in size from 1,555 to 2,131 square feet. Existing Rosewood models are now selling.
Rosena Ranch is a fantastic master-planned community that offers a prime location near a thriving school district and lots of community amenities. The Rosena Ranch Recreation Center offers multiple pools, including a kiddie pool, splash park, Jr. Olympic-sized and beach-entry pool. Community amenities also include a park, playground, state-of-the-
Every new home at Rosena Ranch is part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. Designed to add value and style, Lennar includes a high level of today's most popular upgrades and features as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer. Items such as beautiful cabinetry, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances at select communities and more.
For more information on new homes in this community visit http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
