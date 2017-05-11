 
Operation Inherent Resolve Shirts

The Operation Inherent Resolve Shirt is for all the veterans that took part in operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. We at Devil Dog Shirts personally extend our thanks to you!
 
 
Operation Inherent Resolve Shirt
Operation Inherent Resolve Shirt
 
Listed Under

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Operation Inherent Resolve has was started to curb the rise of ISIS.  The inhumanity and barbarism perpatrated by ISIS drew the world's attention to the Middle East.  Many innocent people had lost their lives to ISIS.

Devil Dog Shirts created the Operation Inherent Resolve Shirts to honor the brave men and women that left their homes to defeat the threat they posed on innocent people.  We at Devil Dog Shirts  extend our deepest gratitude to you.  Thank you!  Semper Fi!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

Operation Inherent Resolve Shirt

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

Operation Inherent Resolve Ladies Shirt

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

We provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To find out more about the Operation Inherent Resolve One Mission Many Nations Shirts click here:  https://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/operation-inhe...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
