Computer Resources of America (CRA) Named a 2017 Microsoft Azure Partner Leader by Clutch
CRA exhibits quality of service as they are named among the top leading partners of Microsoft Azure by B2B research company, Clutch.
Through the reviews from past clients, company statistics, and level of experience of CRA, Clutch was able to rank us as a top Microsoft Azure Partner leader. Alex Miller, Senior Analyst at Clutch quoted "Cloud adoption is rapidly growing, and with it, a new set of skill requirements. Having a team experienced in leading cloud solutions is imperative to ensuring an effective and efficient cloud strategy."
We are gratified to receive this award and recognition for our services which wouldn't be possible without our team of professionals or the clients we serve.
"We've invested heavily in our team over the last few years and the payoff is the ability to leverage cloud practices and better serve our clients," said Chico Ramnarayan, President and CEO of CRA. "This award recognizes our effort and dedication to move our customers forwards and as technology changes."
ABOUT COMPUTER RESOURCES OF AMERICA (CRA)
Computer Resources of America (CRA) has been delivering award-winning services in technology solutions to midsize organizations, local government agencies, non-profits, financial services and many other for the past 25 years. We offer cloud computing solutions that maximize agility, collaboration, flexibility, and availability to your business. Visit https://www.consultcra.com for more information and services!
ABOUT CLUTCH
Washington, D.C. based Clutch, is an independent market analyst that finds, reviews and shares information about digital agencies around the globe by using an innovative methodology that includes both qualitative and quantitative measures of performance to map agencies and software solutions. They connect various businesses and enterprises through statistics provided from traditional B2B research and new customer review services.
