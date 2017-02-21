 
News By Tag
* Managed Services
* CRN Elite 150
* It Solutions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

CRA Recognized as an Elite 150 by CRN for Managed Service Provider Excellence

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Managed Services
CRN Elite 150
It Solutions

Industry:
Technology

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

NEW YORK - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On February 14th, 2017, Computer Resources of America, CRA was once again recognized as an Elite 150 Company by the Channel Company's 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for the third consecutive year.

According to the CRN website, this list recognizes particular companies in both the United States and Canada who implement an innovative and pioneering approach to delivering managed services. The Elite 150 consist of large data-center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of both on-premise and off-premise services. The services provided by these companies on this list help in the navigation through the ever-evolving and intricate world of IT for other companies and help them improve operational efficiencies while maximizing their return on IT investment.

CRA's placement on this list demonstrates the excellence in managed services provided in a market that demands meticulous cloud solutions and versatile industry compliancy in order guide our clients through their business. Receiving this award further strengthens our portfolio and our ability to continue to equip our clients with the necessary services they require for maximum business success.

"Consistency and driven determination. The MSP market has gone through many changes over the past few years driving competition, therefore achieving this award three years in a row is a very noteworthy achievement," Chico Ramnarayan, CEO & President of CRA states. "In this industry employees are the secret to success. There are many great vendors out there with a wide variety of tools but it takes the right people to make sure the tools at hand are being used correctly and most effectively."

About Computer Resources of America

CRA is an award-winning provider of IT solutions to midsize organizations, government agencies, non-profits, and financial services companies. For 25 years, CRA has excelled at delivering technology solutions that optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing and drive profitability. The company has a demonstrated track record of helping clients free up their internal teams and build a complete technical vision that is scalable and works. Visit http://www.consultcra.com/ for more information.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Contact
Computer Resources of America
***@consultcra.com
End
Source:
Email:***@consultcra.com
Posted By:***@consultcra.com Email Verified
Tags:Managed Services, CRN Elite 150, It Solutions
Industry:Technology
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Computer Resources of America PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share