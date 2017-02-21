News By Tag
CRA Recognized as an Elite 150 by CRN for Managed Service Provider Excellence
According to the CRN website, this list recognizes particular companies in both the United States and Canada who implement an innovative and pioneering approach to delivering managed services.
CRA's placement on this list demonstrates the excellence in managed services provided in a market that demands meticulous cloud solutions and versatile industry compliancy in order guide our clients through their business. Receiving this award further strengthens our portfolio and our ability to continue to equip our clients with the necessary services they require for maximum business success.
"Consistency and driven determination. The MSP market has gone through many changes over the past few years driving competition, therefore achieving this award three years in a row is a very noteworthy achievement,"
About Computer Resources of America
CRA is an award-winning provider of IT solutions to midsize organizations, government agencies, non-profits, and financial services companies. For 25 years, CRA has excelled at delivering technology solutions that optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing and drive profitability. The company has a demonstrated track record of helping clients free up their internal teams and build a complete technical vision that is scalable and works. Visit http://www.consultcra.com/
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
