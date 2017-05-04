News By Tag
The Cake Nest Shortlisted For 2017 E3 Business Awards
The company, which sends handmade letterbox cakes, cake cards and cake truffles throughout the UK, was selected from amongst hundreds of nominees to become one of the finalists for the prestigious Online Business of the Year category.
Speaking on behalf of the company, Managing Director, Abigail Phillips said: "We work hard to ensure our website reflects the high standards our bakery produces. It is a wonderful accolade to get this far and means the world to us."
"Each year, it becomes more of an achievement to win a finalist's place," said Mubarak Chati, managing director of 1 Events Media, which hosts the E3 Awards. "Every year since we've started, we've seen an increase in nominations and a corresponding increase in quality. This year, across all seventeen award categories, we've seen an increase of around 18% on last year."
"We've had nominations from throughout the North West and we've seen real strength in all areas. One of the big surprises has been the number of entries from new businesses, digital, creative and media sectors, women in business and voluntary organisations. It's always been a key purpose of the Awards to celebrate the achievement of all parts of the community - not just the mainstream – women, charities and social enterprises coming forward in such numbers is very gratifying indeed."
"Given the number and the high standard of entries, we certainly gave the Nominations Panel a difficult job. They have risen to the challenge, though, and their final selections represent the very best of the whole North West region. For The Cake Nest to have been named as a finalist for 2017 is an achievement of which they should be very proud."
Visit The Cake Nest website at http://www.cakenest.co.uk
More information about the E3 Business Awards can be found at http://www.e3businessawards.co.uk.
