Industry News





The Cake Nest Wins "Online Business Of The Year" In E3 Business Awards

 
 
Abigail and Stephen Phillips The Cake Nest MDs
HIGH PEAK, England - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- High Peak based online bakers, The Cake Nest has been named "Online Business of the Year" at the E3 Business Awards. The event was held at the Macron Stadium in Bolton.

The company, which sends handmade letterbox cakes, cake cards and cake truffles throughout the UK with Royal Mail, faced strong competition from nominees across the North West. The award was presented by David Herington CEO of sponsors Etail Systems.

Receiving the award, the company's Managing Directors, Abigail and Steve Phillips said: "We knew we were up some stiff competition so it's absolutely amazing to be stood up here. Well done to everyone tonight and thanks for choosing cake! "

Speaking on behalf of 1 Events Media, the host and organiser of the awards, Managing Director Mubarak Chati said: "2017 broke all records in terms of the number of award nominations we received so to come away with  a win is an achievement of which The Cake Nest can be very proud."

"Every year, the E3 Business Awards give us a new insight into the many talented and hard-working businesses that are thriving in the North West. Despite uncertain economic conditions, companies, social enterprises and individual entrepreneurs remain undaunted; they continue to grow, to create jobs and to improve people's lives. The Cake Nest is a fine example of that enterprising spirit and the E3 Awards are all about providing the recognition that such organisations deserve."

More information about The Cake Nest can be found on its website – www.cakenest.co.uk

More information about the E3 Business Awards, including a full list of winners, can be found at www. e3businessawards.co.uk.

Contact
Abigail Phillips
Stephen Phillips
***@cakenest.co.uk
Source:
Email:***@cakenest.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Awards, Business, Online Retail
Industry:Food
Location:High Peak - Derbyshire - England
Subject:Awards
