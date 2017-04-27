 
The Cake Nest: Bringing A Redefined Experience To The Taste Bud

 
 
The New Cake Nest Baker
The New Cake Nest Baker
 
HIGH PEAK, England - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Cake Nest, an online bakery capable of evoking high flying deeds when it comes to delivering handmade sponge cake through the letterbox anywhere in the UK announces Natalie Daniels as their latest recruit. This decision was taken to tighten up new grounds in ensuring a top notch delivery to customers.

Tantalizing the taste bud is at the core of life, and can even be regarded as the core of everything. Seeking and exploring the best flavor can be a solid pointer to both self-discovery and a happy life. No one deserves to be restricted from the endless possibilities in exploring the best satisfaction and that is why The Cake Nest has taken a bold step by recruiting Natalie Daniels in a bid to bring a redefined experience to customers.

As highlighted by Abigail Phillips "Natalie Daniels is fully qualified in catering and hospitality, and professional cookery. She's 22, joined us in November but has recently completed her internal training. Her aim is to take over the kitchen operations from Steve by the summer to become our head of kitchen. Her training has included a chocolatier course which she is already putting to good use with cake truffles creating our latest flavours- strawberry & prosecco and hot cross buns. She is now working on our stall at The Cake and Bake show in October and Christmas ideas".

The Cake Nest is an award winning family business that make cakes with love and passion. With over 7 years of experience, they have positioned themselves as the leading cake bakers with a bigger, dedicated kitchen to do it from and a small team of 6 employees which enables them to make even more deliciously wicked treats including  cake truffles, whoopie pies, push pops and personalised. Making cakes that make people happy is their passion and sequel to this; they have got what it takes to give a redefined experience.

For more information on how to get started and give the taste bud what it deserves, visit:  www.cakenest.co.uk

