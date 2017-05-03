News By Tag
Project Management World launches Candidate Introduction Service
Employers can TAP into more than 1000 Project/Program Managers and Project Coordinators
Pablo Chu, VP of Product Management for FieldDay Solutions, commented: "This service is a boon to Silicon Valley firms seeking to hire employee or contract project staff in a variety of industries. It will save corporate recruiters weeks of effort and thousands in recruiter fees."
Mr. Chu added: "Many of the members of Project Management World have been with the organization for more than a decade. They help each other develop their knowledge and skill through events, courses, and resources. Now this wealth of knowledge and skill will be made available to employers. FieldDay Solutions is pleased to provide financial and legal structure for Project Management World."
On Tuesday May 16 at 10am Pacific Time, Project Management World will present the details of the service and answer employer questions in an online meeting. To register for this webinar or to express an interest in hiring Project Management World members, write to Jacky Hood at jacky@fielddaysolutions.com
About Project Management World
Project Management World is a professional association whose mission is to further the careers of project managers, program managers, project coordinators, and those who aspire to these professions. Members of the organization and its predecessors have been providing each other and the general public with events, courses, and resources for more than 13 years. For more information, see http://www.fielddaysolutions.com/
Contact
Jacky Hood
***@fielddaysolutions.com
