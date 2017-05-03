Lee Canyon Opens for Summer Season on Friday, May 26, 2017

Resort celebrates Memorial Day weekend opening with scenic chair lift rides, disc golf, hiking, and more

--opens for the summer season onOpen 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Lee Canyon's summer season activities include scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, hiking, a mini skateboard ramp, and patio games. The Bristlecone Bar & Grill will serve food and beverages in the restaurant and on the patio.Scenic chairlift rides on the Sherwood lift offer sweeping views of Lee Canyon. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $6 for children up to age 12, and are available at the base lodge. Winter season pass holders receive one complimentary chairlift ride per day when they show their season pass.Lee Canyon's 18-hole disc golf course starts at 9,300 feet in elevation and leads players on a hike down through the resort's mountain terrain to each hole. Players get to the top of the course by riding the chairlift or hiking for roughly 40 minutes. Disc golf season passes can be purchased at $50 per pass and are non-transferable. Visitors can use their own equipment or purchase a rental package, $19 for adults and $14 for children, which include one driver, one putter, a course map, and a lift ticket. Disc golfers are advised to wear sturdy footwear.With temperatures roughly 20 degrees cooler than in the Las Vegas Valley, Lee Canyon is a favorite summer exercise spot for local and visiting fitness enthusiasts for running, hiking and mountain biking on the nearby Bristlecone Trail.The resort also takes reservations for weddings, corporate picnics, reunions, and other summer group events."Fitness and outdoor enthusiasts don't have to go into hiding when temperatures go into the triple-degree range because summer days at Lee Canyon offer the perfect escape from the heat in the valley," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director. "Temperatures on the mountain allow for safe outdoor exercise and are perfect for relaxing on our patio and enjoying the mountain views."The resort will be open through September 4, 2017, Labor Day, weather permitting. For more information on Lee Canyon, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.