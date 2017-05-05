News By Tag
Operation Inherent Resolve One Mission Many Nations Shirt
The Operation Inherent Resolve One Mission Many Nations Shirt was designed after the Operation Inherent Resolve Official Seal
The growth of ISIS was allowed to happen as a result of the Arab Spring in 2010. The Arab Spring was comprised of activists that raised their voices from across the Middle East via social media. What followed shortly after was widespread revolt. This led Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, and Yemen all to depose their leaders. Algeria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, and Sudan would all see major protest as a result. The effects of the Arab Spring are still seen today in Syria, as rebel forces struggle to topple the Bashar Al Assad's regime.
The United States chose to covertly act in Syria. We funded the rebel groups that tried to topple Assad. One of the groups we unwittingly funded was ISIS. The self-proclaimed "Islamic State" was born in Raqqa, Syria. However, the militants decided to turn their sights eastward. The swathed a path of blood along the Tigris and Euphrates, taking Mosul and poised to strike on Baghdad.
Some of Iraq's top Generals would betray their country and join ISIS as they moved eastward. Many Iraqi soldiers, betrayed by their leaders, were swiftly executed. The Islamic State would use this for PR purposes and spread terror throughout the Middle East. Shortly after their takeover they would release a series of brutal execution videos. The videos were played across the internet. The sheer savagery of their methods garnered a large international outcry.
Operation Inherent Resolve was born as a result to this global threat to humanity. Operation resolve was first initiated on June 15, 2014. Since then, the war on the US side was restricted to air and special operations. With the exception of Marine Artillery and Army Rangers.
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
Operation Inherent Resolve One Mission Many Nations Shirt
-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-
-Tubular – Slim fit
Operation Inherent Resolve One Mission Many Nations Ladies Shirt
-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-
-Tubular – Slim fit
We provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
